StrikeReady Named 2022 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist for Best Emerging Technology

An AI-driven security company, StrikeReady today announced that CARA was named a 2022 SIIA CODiE Award finalist in the Best Emerging Technology category. CODiE finalists represent the best products, technologies and services in software, information and business technology.
According to the 2022 CODiE Award judge, “StrikeReady, CARA is the only software solution in this competition that has demonstrated incorporating the principles of Intelligent Configuration, Customization, and Design (ICCD) into its product offering. A game-changer in the field of instructional technology. One of the only SaaS solutions that incorporates AI objective functioning into developing actual instructional capabilities based on operational day-to-day cyber security tasks.”
The SIIA CODiE Awards, the long-running, premier awards program for the software and information industries, are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. StrikeReady CARA was picked as one of 137 finalists across 43 business categories in a talent-packed field of nominees.
“The 2022 CODiE Award finalists highlight the products and people who drove their industries forward through innovative products and leadership in these uncertain times,” said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. “These honorees continue the proud tradition of CODiE Award finalists of recognizing the most impactful products, services and leaders of their time, setting a foundation for the next generation of innovators. Congratulations to all who received this well-earned acknowledgment.”
"We are thrilled to be recognized in this very competitive category as Best Emerging Technology Finalist for CARA - Cyber Awareness and Response Analyst," said Yasir Khalid, CEO of StrikeReady. “Our passion and vision for empowering cyber defenders around the globe and enhancing their skill, knowledge and productivity drives our leadership position in natural language processing.”
The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Finalists are determined by industry experts. CODiE Award winners will be announced during the virtual winner announcement celebrations on June 8 and June 9, 2022.
Details about each finalist are listed at https://siia.net/codie/codie-finalists/
About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards
The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.
About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)
SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 450 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing companies. Our diverse members provide the critical data, content, and information that drives the global economy, informs financial networks, connects learners and educators, and drives innovation. Learn more at siia.net.
About StrikeReady
StrikeReady Inc. is a cybersecurity startup based out of California. The company was founded in 2019 and offers the industry's first cloud-based security operations and management platform that enables organizations to increase the effectiveness, efficiency, and affordability of their security operations, while empowering and augmenting cybersecurity teams with institutional knowledge and automation.
StrikeReady is backed by several Bay Area VC firms, along with executives from FireEye, CrowdStrike, Zscalar, and others.
StrikeReady has won numerous awards and mentions in the short time that it has been in existence, including 2022 CODiE Finalist Best Emerging Technology, 2022 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards, 2022 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards, 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, 2021 CyberSecured Awards, American Security Today 'ASTORS' Homeland Security Award 2021, Security Today's Product of the Year Award 2021, Globee's Disruptor Award 2021, and CB Insights 2021 Cyber Defender.
