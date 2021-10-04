CHICAGO — After 18 months of disruption, pop-up outdoor dining and improvised takeout, Diana Davila, the chef and owner of Mi Tocaya Antojeria, has had her fill of the pandemic pivot.
One of more than 11,000 Illinois restaurant owners who applied for but didn’t receive a grant from the $29 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund in May, Davila said she doesn’t know if her Mexican restaurant in Logan Square can make it through another pandemic winter.
“It was really devastating that we didn’t get it,” said Davila, 39.
A recent survey by the Independent Restaurant Coalition, a grassroots group that sprung up last year as the pandemic took its toll on the restaurant industry, found that hundreds of thousands of restaurant operators nationwide are on the verge of closing their doors.
The coalition, which was instrumental in launching the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, is pushing for legislation to replenish it with $60 billion after the initial allocation was exhausted within weeks, shutting out nearly two-thirds of grant applicants.
“The state of restaurants today is that 82% of those surveyed said that they will close permanently if they do not receive the Restaurant Revitalization Fund,” said Erika Polmar, executive director of the Independent Restaurant Coalition. “It’s pretty dire.”
Last year, 90,000 restaurants permanently closed as sales fell by $240 billion across the U.S., according to the National Restaurant Association.
The Small Business Administration, which oversaw the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, received over 278,000 applications seeking more than $72 billion. It awarded $28.6 billion to about 101,000 restaurants before closing the program June 30.
In Illinois, 4,524 restaurants received federal grants totaling more than $1.4 billion. But 15,674 applied for nearly $3.5 billion, meaning more than 71% of Illinois restaurants did not receive funds, according to SBA data.
Restaurants applied for the grants based on a formula that covered the year-over-year decrease in gross receipts for 2020, minus any Paycheck Protection Program loans received by the business.
The grants were awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, with the SBA prioritizing applications from women, veterans and socially and economically disadvantaged groups during the first 21 days. But May court rulings found the SBA’s policy of prioritizing those applicants unconstitutional, forcing the agency to rescind nearly 3,000 approved applications.
For Chicago-area restaurants grappling with the delta variant surge, declining sales and the looming winter, it may take another round of federal grants to stave off some high-profile closures in 2022.
Mi Tocaya Antojeria — Logan Square
When Mi Tocaya launched in March 2017, it received immediate praise as a “crave-worthy” interpretation of Mexican cuisine by a budding star chef and first-time restaurant owner, Davila. By 2018, Mi Tocaya had notched a number of best new restaurant awards, and Davila was named one the nation’s best new chefs by Food & Wine magazine.
The cramped and colorful restaurant, which seats only 38 people inside, was “crazy and hectic” from the outset, Davila said, taking off quickly while she and her husband learned the ropes of running a small business on the fly.
The couple financed the restaurant with a small business loan and a lien on their home, Davila said.
As the third anniversary approached in March 2020, Davila said their business savvy was finally catching up with the restaurant’s culinary success.
“We felt like we finally had a handle on expenses and allocating where the money is going and how to better run the restaurant,” Davila said. “We had some really big plans. And all that really came to a halt.”
When the state suspended on-premises consumption at restaurants in March 2020, Mi Tocaya initially cleared out the kitchen by offering meals to go for two days, selling some of the food and giving the rest away. But the restaurant, which had previously not offered takeout, was not prepared to make that pivot overnight.
“We quickly realized just how much we had no idea what we were doing,” Davila said. “So we ended up deciding to close.”
At the end of May, Davila began offering to-go meals and ventured into outdoor dining, using four tables on her patio and buying Mexican blankets to offer picnics on the boulevard.
As winter approached, outdoor dining ended and Davila had to start letting employees go, operating the takeout business with a skeleton staff of four workers. By the end of 2020, annual revenue at the restaurant was down by $1 million year-over-year, Davila said.
Mi Tocaya received two PPP loans totaling $409,000, according to SBA data, helping to offset those losses.
In the spring, Davila’s hopes were on the rise. Mass vaccinations were underway, COVID-19 cases were declining and restaurants that survived 2020 were primed to begin welcoming back customers — both indoors and outdoors.
When the SBA began taking applications for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund May 3, with a stated mission to prioritize women restaurateurs, Davila was confident her $500,000 grant would be approved. But the funds ran dry three weeks later.
Mi Tocaya opened for indoor dining in June, with 15 employees serving as many as 175 people on the restaurant’s best summer days — still about 50 customers below prepandemic levels, Davila said.
The restaurant now charges higher prices, with a steak burrito doubling to $24 because of a 100% increase in the cost of meat, Davila said. Add increased labor costs, and the bottom line remains bleak. “We’re still losing money,” Davila said.
Without additional federal relief, Davila said her family has reached its pandemic stress limit, and Mi Tocaya may close permanently before reaching its fifth anniversary in March.
“We can’t go through another year of just complete not knowing again,” Davila said. “We would have to be able to choose between our family and the business, and that’s going to be a no-brainer. As much as I love my business, I would choose myself and my family before it.”
Virtue — Hyde Park
Erick Williams, chef/owner of Virtue, a 3-year-old Southern American restaurant in Hyde Park, has been nimble throughout the pandemic, shifting to takeout and enhancing outdoor dining to keep the business afloat.
But he missed the window to apply for a federal restaurant grant in May after demand quickly exceeded the allocation.
“I did not get a chance to apply for it because it was absorbed so quickly,” said Williams, 47. “And it was pretty defeating.”
Opened in November 2018, Virtue oozed “both Southern charm and urban sophistication,” according to an early 2019 Tribune review, drawing three of four stars and enthusiastic crowds from the jump.
One year later, the pandemic hit.
“We were just getting our feet under us,” Williams said. “Things were taking off.”
Within days after the state issued stay-at-home orders in March 2020, Virtue pivoted to takeout family-style meals, selling dinners for three to four people at $48 per box. At its peak, Virtue was serving about 1,000 takeout meals per day, Williams said.
By summer 2020, Virtue was a “full-blown takeout” restaurant, with limited outdoor dining. As winter approached, it closed its sidewalk seating and focused on takeout only. At the same time, Virtue downsized its staff, which numbered 40 employees before the pandemic, to as few as eight, Williams said.
While Virtue missed out on the restaurant relief fund, it did receive two PPP loans totaling $641,040, according to SBA data.
Virtue returned to indoor dining in June when the state entered phase five of its pandemic reopening plan, which eliminated capacity restrictions and mask requirements at restaurants for the fully vaccinated. The restaurant resumed outdoor dining as well but eliminated takeout.
Staffed up to 29 employees, Virtue broke even at best over the summer, Williams said.
“I’m not extremely optimistic about the future,” Williams said. “We don’t know what to expect in terms of support. We don’t know what to expect in terms of restrictions, because winter’s coming. It’s one crisis after the next.”
Lula Cafe — Wicker Park
For 22 years, Lula Cafe has been a pioneering dining mecca in Logan Square. If it had not landed a $1.99 million federal restaurant grant in May, Lula Cafe would likely be gone, said chef/owner Jason Hammel.
“We really wouldn’t be here today without it,” said Hammel, 49. “I think I might have had to walk away.”
The restaurant, whose funky hipster vibe is as much a part of its appeal as the eclectic farm-to-table menu, closed its dining room after the pandemic hit and shifted exclusively to takeout for all of 2020.
Lula Cafe has been losing money and accumulating debt every month since, Hammel said.
“Our restaurant has a loyal base that kept it afloat with takeout, but that’s just such a small amount of revenue compared to what we used to do,” he said.
Hammel also received two PPP loans totaling $1.15 million, according to SBA data.
Lula Cafe reopened its indoor and patio table service in June and used the federal restaurant grant to rehire 40 employees it furloughed last year, as well as make some new hires, all at “more competitive wages,” Hammel said. It remains a downsized operation — the restaurant had 75 employees prepandemic — and is open fewer hours.
Hammel said higher costs and lower volume make for an inherently less profitable business model than the prepandemic salad days at Lula Cafe.
“The restaurant business right now is not only not profitable, it’s not even solvent,” Hammel said.
The delta variant has amplified fear and uncertainty about the future of the restaurant. Customers with unvaccinated children are staying away, employees are worried about contact with guests and sales are falling off as winter approaches, Hammel said. The restaurant has implemented a vaccine mandate for employees and plans to require proof of vaccination from customers.
Hammel knows he is more fortunate than many of his peers, with less than a third of Illinois applicants receiving the restaurant grant at an average payout of about $312,000. With an annual payroll topping $3 million, his nearly $2 million grant buys him time to keep his staff employed and the doors open — at least until next year.
“The Restaurant Revitalization Fund is stabilizing my business and allowing me to make these changes for the long term, to see through this winter and into the spring,” Hammel said. “Without it, I would be looking back at my college life and asking which classes would lead to other careers.”
