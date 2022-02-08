BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2022--
Notarize, the leading online notarization platform, today announced that MarketWise Advisors, LLC has released an independent study of the impact of eClose with Remote Online Notarization (RON) via Notarize, finding that lenders can save up to $444 per loan and title agents up to $100 per loan. MarketWise found that any form of eClosing produced positive ROI, as they can be closed faster, with fewer errors, and with more money saved than with in-person or legacy paper processes.
The results from the study found that the impact of full eClosed loans with online notarization results in significant time and money savings, contributing to improving overall ROI. For lenders, eClosings also save lenders approximately $444 per loan, and settlement agents up to nearly $100 per loan from direct time eliminated, transactional quality improvement, and direct costs associated with mail, printing, shipping - as well as reduced risk of lost documents. Lenders and title agents also reported that they are able to close more loans faster with the same or fewer people, and improve overall loan quality by reducing critical errors, avoiding missed signatures and unnecessary rework. Full eClosed loans also reduce funding time during post-closing to the secondary market and ultimately results in an improved, measurable overall return on investment.
Highlights of the study:
- 87% of those in the study indicated that eClosing may help close more loans with the same or fewer staff.
- There’s a drastic reduction in time needed to close via eClosing:
- Lenders doing hybrid eClosing experience a reduction of about 99 minutes.
- Lenders leveraging online notarization for a full eClosing save up to 157 minutes per transaction.
- Title agents save up to 104 minutes and experience improved lender communication, ease, and reduced time during the closing.
- eClosing results in a gain in operational efficiencies, improved loan quality, and an up to a 31% reduction of errors.
- Time is money, and lenders experience increased ROI across the entire eClosing lifecycle, saving up to seven days in the processing/funding cycle, and decreasing costs of up to $174 per loan.
- Migration from hybrid to full eClosing provides significant financial and operational benefits, including:
- For lenders transitioning from hybrid to RON $211.97 in total impact, a 37% uplift
- Lenders transitioning from hybrid with eNote to full eClose (online notarization, eVault, and eRegistry) realize approximately $444 in total impact - providing a 91% uplift.
- Title agents able to do online notarization for eClosings experience ~$100 savings due to reduced time, increased loan quality, and elimination of paper and shipping costs.
Shifting Market Conditions and Consumer Expectations Demand New Solutions
The recently-published Q3 Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) Performance Report states that the average cost of originating a mortgage is $9,140, up from $8,600 in Q2 2021. With the current cost of origination, combined with higher interest rates and low housing inventory on the horizon, the MBA reports that 2022 is likely to see about a 30% decline in overall mortgage originations, as compared to 2021. As a result, lenders and title companies are seeking ways to invest and implement solutions that will further streamline operations, grow market share, remain competitive, and improve borrower experience while providing increased ROI.
“Consumer expectations have shifted to digital-first, and that’s an incredible opportunity for the lender and title industries to be at the forefront of both what consumers want and what is also most financially and operationally efficient,” said Terri Davis, GM of Real Estate at Notarize. “eClose is the final frontier of real estate, and we’re seeing the incredible ROI, both in the numbers and in consumer feedback, of those who fully embrace eClosing mortgages with online notarization. Wherever an organization is on their journey to go digital, Notarize is the partner to achieve your goals and provide a smooth path towards success, savings and efficiencies.”
Survey Methodology
MarketWise Advisors LLC independently evaluated the financial and operational impact of the Notarize electronic closing and online notarization technology platform. The process included a survey and interviews with key clients across the closing ecosystem. In Q4 2021, the client survey went to 661 individuals that use Notarize, including lenders and settlement agents. The scope of the evaluation included hybrid eClosing, remote online notarization (RON) and eNotes. The goal was to determine the financial impact of eClosing across the mortgage ecosystem. Lenders, title companies and investors were all involved in the discovery process. Our aim was to determine an industry-level view of how Notarize impacts their clients and also to best understand the financial impact regardless of technology combinations deployed for eClosing.
About Notarize
Notarize is the leader in online notarization, which is simpler, smarter and safer than notarizing documents on paper. From buying or selling a home, to adopting a child, Notarize is bringing trust online 24/7 for life’s most important moments. For more information, please visit notarize.com.
