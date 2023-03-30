BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 30, 2023--
While math learning slowed during the pandemic according to the Nation’s Report Card, DreamBox Learning, Inc. ® (“DreamBox”) announced the results of a new study with William Penn School District (PA) and LearnPlatform, a third-party research company, showing students who used DreamBox Math for only one hour a week achieved higher end-of-year math test scores. These results further validate DreamBox as a proven-effective solution that meets students where they are to rapidly accelerate learning. DreamBox, the pioneer of intelligent adaptive learning, is the only provider of digital solutions rated “Strong” by Johns Hopkins’ EvidenceforESSA.org in both mathematics and reading.
The LearnPlatform study included 1,800 K-6 students at William Penn School District, a large school district located in Pennsylvania that serves a majority of students who identify as Black and are eligible for Free or Reduced Lunch. The analysis found during the 2021-22 school year, students who completed only 3.5 DreamBox Math lessons (less than one hour) a week had significantly higher end-of-year Savvas Math Screener and Diagnostics Assessment scores compared to students who completed less than 3.5 DreamBox Math lessons a week.
“We’re excited to further our shared commitment to educational equity and accelerating student learning with DreamBox,” said Edward Dunn, the Curriculum Supervisor of Mathematics at William Penn School District. “DreamBox provides invaluable strategies for addressing our greatest academic needs, showing educators where best to intervene, and helping each student reach their full potential.”
This study further highlights the unique speed-to-impact DreamBox has on students’ learning in mathematics and reading. Similar to William Penn School District, an analysis of Pinellas County Schools (FL) found that students who completed an average of five or more DreamBox Math lessons per week (one hour a week) for eight weeks increased more than five national achievement percentile points compared to students with low DreamBox usage. Similarly, Catoosa County School District (GA) students in grades 3-8 using DreamBox Reading averaged 2.2 reading level gains.
“District leaders can and should demand solutions that work,” said Jessie Woolley-Wilson, President and CEO of DreamBox Learning. “William Penn School District’s success in accelerating student learning achievement is yet another testament to how effective, engaging, and easy-to-use learning solutions are critical to closing achievement gaps and unlocking learning potential for all students. We stand committed to continuing to support schools, teachers, and learning guardians with personalized learning experiences, backed by strong research.”
DreamBox Leaders to Present Study Findings at ASCD Annual Conference
DreamBox Learning’s Vice President of Math Curriculum and Assessment, David Woods, and Principal Product Manager, Eileen Cannon, will be presenting the research findings in a session at the 2023 ASCD Annual Conference from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. MDT on April 2 in room 304. In addition to exploring the successful results and the district’s strategies behind them, DreamBox will share how educators and administrators can make the most impactful decisions when selecting and integrating math learning solutions to support their curriculums.
View the William Penn School District study, which is designed to meet Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) Level III requirements. To learn more about DreamBox’s efficacy and recent school district success stories, visit DreamBox’s resources.
About DreamBox Learning
DreamBox Learning, the leading pre-K through 12 education technology provider, is radically transforming the way the world learns. As the only dual-discipline digital solution rated “Strong” by Johns Hopkins’ EvidenceforESSA.org in both mathematics and reading, DreamBox uniquely provides schools high-quality adaptive learning solutions independently proven to accelerate student growth. Built by teachers and for teachers, DreamBox empowers educators with robust data analytics and content-specific professional development solutions to complement instruction. DreamBox supports 400,000 educators and approximately 6 million students in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and throughout the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Mexico. For more information, visit https://www.dreambox.com/.
For information about partnering with DreamBox, contact:info@dreambox.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230330005199/en/
CONTACT: RH Strategic for DreamBox Learning
KEYWORD: PENNSYLVANIA WASHINGTON UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PRIMARY/SECONDARY EDUCATION CONSUMER APPS/APPLICATIONS TECHNOLOGY CHILDREN SOFTWARE
SOURCE: DreamBox Learning, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 03/30/2023 09:00 AM/DISC: 03/30/2023 09:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230330005199/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.