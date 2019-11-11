North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Light rain mixing with and changing to snow showers in the afternoon. Morning high of 45F with temps falling to near freezing. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Near record low temperatures. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.