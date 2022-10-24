NEW YORK — A young man was killed Monday when a piece of his clothing got stuck in the doors of a Manhattan subway train, according to police.
The 20-year-old was trying to board the southbound 1 train at the 59th Street Columbus Circle station on the Upper West Side when he got stuck in the doors before he could get in around 5 p.m., cops said.
The man could not break free as the train dragged him, causing him to fall. The train then struck him.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
------
©2022 New York Daily News. Visit at nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.