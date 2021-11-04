Sudan’s army chief ordered the release of four government ministers detained during last week’s coup, only partly meeting a condition set by civilian politicians for engaging in dialogue to end the North African nation’s crisis.
The ministers of information, trade, sports and communications will be freed on the command of Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, state TV reported Thursday evening. Many other officials remain in custody, including the once-powerful minister of cabinet affairs, while Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok is still under house arrest.
There was swift international condemnation of Sudan’s Oct. 25 putsch, which came after weeks of rising tensions between the civilian and military wings of government and derailed plans for a transition to democracy after the 2019 overthrow of long-time dictator Omar al-Bashir.
Mediators from the United Nations and Western and African countries are trying to broker a solution and the return of a civilian-led administration. Hamdok’s office said Wednesday he demands the release of all detainees and the restoration of constitutional institutions before he would engage in any serious talks.
