Suffolk Hires Brad Denney as West Region Chief Operating Officer in Northern California to Support Further Growth

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2023--
Suffolk, one of the largest and most innovative real estate and construction enterprises in the country, has hired Brad Denney as its West Region Chief Operating Officer in Northern California. Mr. Denney will oversee the implementation of data, key insights, best practices and policies to improve performance and enhance safety on job sites at numerous high-level projects Suffolk is undertaking in Northern California. He will also support regional growth initiatives as the company seeks to further expand its regional presence in the west.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005344/en/
Brad Denney joins Suffolk’s Northern California team as West Region Chief Operating Officer to boost expansion efforts, jobsite safety and efficiency. (Photo: Business Wire)
“Brad has over 30 years of experience in the construction industry leading business development, project acquisition, preconstruction, and construction operations for a diverse portfolio of projects, strategically aligned with Suffolk’s goals in the region,” said Tony Rango, President of Suffolk’s West Region. “We have no doubt Brad’s proven track record as a leader and innovator will bolster our strong West Coast team.”
Mr. Denney is joining Suffolk at a pivotal moment of growth as the company expands its presence not just in the West Region, but also nationally. His hire underscores Suffolk’s efforts to continue recruiting outstanding talent, having recently added a number of industry experts from different sectors to strengthen its executive team, including:
- Tim Stroud, brought on as National Chief Operating Officer to strengthen operational leadership at the national level.
- Karri Novak, joined as VP of Project Development to strengthen positioning in the Higher-Ed Sector.
- Jay Fayette, was hired as the President of Florida East Coast, positioning the firm for continued growth and success in Florida and greater Southeast Region.
- David Holland, joined the San Diego team as Vice President of Operations, continuing to grow the firm’s regional footprint as it expands into new sectors.
- Alex Barake, hired in the Northern California office as Business Development Director to oversee strategic partnerships and client development.
Mr. Denney’s work at Suffolk will be critical on projects at San Francisco Airport and UCSF and across all our work in the residential, student housing and commercial markets. In his previous position with Webcor, Mr. Denney worked first as a project manager before serving as a vice president out of San Francisco. Notable projects from his work there included the Meta (Facebook) Park Tower and Menlo Park Campus, UCSB Bancroft Hall, The California Academy of Sciences, Mark Hopkins Hotel in San Francisco, and California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley.
For more information, visit www.suffolk.com.
About Suffolk
Suffolk is a national enterprise that invests, innovates and builds. Suffolk is an end-to-end business that provides value throughout the entire project lifecycle by leveraging its core construction management services with vertical service lines that include real estate capital investment, design, self-perform construction services, technology start-up investment and innovation research/development.
Suffolk is a national company with $5.0 billion in annual revenue, 2,500 employees and main offices in Boston (headquarters), New York, Miami, West Palm Beach, Tampa, Estero, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and San Diego. Suffolk serves clients in every major industry sector, including healthcare, science and technology, education, gaming, transportation/aviation, mission critical and commercial. Suffolk is privately held and is led by founder, chairman and CEO John Fish. Suffolk is ranked #23 on the Engineering News Record list of “Top 400 Contractors.” For more information, visitwww.suffolk.comand follow Suffolk onFacebook,Twitter,LinkedIn,YouTube,andInstagram.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005344/en/
Dan Antonellis, 617-517-4232,DAntonellis@suffolk.com
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY BUILDING SYSTEMS URBAN PLANNING REIT OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY INTERIOR DESIGN RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE
SOURCE: Suffolk
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 02/02/2023 12:00 PM/DISC: 02/02/2023 12:00 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005344/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.