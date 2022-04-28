Suffolk Hires Tim Stroud as National Chief Operating Officer

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 28, 2022--
Suffolk, one of the most innovative and successful builders and real estate enterprises in the country, announced the hiring of Tim Stroud as National Chief Operating Officer. The appointment of Mr. Stroud will bolster the Suffolk leadership team while integrating and standardizing construction management operations throughout the organization. Mr. Stroud will serve as a resource for regional leadership teams and will closely coordinate opportunity reviews, ensure important information is cascaded to all Suffolk jobsites, leverage data to continuously track operations performance nationally, and drive Suffolk’s national safety culture.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220428005269/en/
Suffolk hires experienced, strategic industry veteran to strengthen operational leadership at the national level. (Photo: Business Wire)
“We are committed to expanding our services into vertical business units to add value for clients throughout the building lifecycle, but construction will always be our core competency," said John Fish, Chairman and CEO of Suffolk. “Tim will play an integral role in helping us achieve our ambitious operations goals. His strong leadership qualities and well-rounded operations experience will be an incredible asset for Suffolk during this next stage of growth and expansion. We are thrilled to have him on the team.”
With more than 20 years of industry experience, Mr. Stroud has overseen signature projects in the commercial, education, healthcare, transportation and government sectors, led teams that managed heavy civil and infrastructure self-perform construction projects, and worked in various regions across the United States. Prior to his new role at Suffolk, Mr. Stroud served as President of Atkinson Construction, a subsidiary of Clark Construction, and previously led strategy, research and development at Clark where he planned and executed on projects that provided competitive advantages in its category, including leading initiatives focused on 3D visualization, preconstruction services, and virtual design and construction.
Suffolk is committed to strengthening its project operations nationally and ensuring a more consistent and predictable approach to innovation and project management. Suffolk project teams are curious, inventive, flexible and forward-thinking, and they leverage cutting-edge technologies and processes to deliver significant value for clients. Their in-depth knowledge of every phase of a building construction project and proven expertise in constructability operations allows the organization to deliver faster, more efficient services and better outcomes for clients across the entire building lifecycle. Mr. Stroud’s strong expertise and background in operations will bolster Suffolk’s ability to deliver results for clients and redefine how the world builds.
About Suffolk
Suffolk is a national enterprise that invests, innovates, and builds. Suffolk is an end-to-end business that provides value throughout the entire project lifecycle by leveraging its core construction management services with vertical service lines that include real estate capital investment, design, self-perform construction services, technology start-up investment and innovation research/development.
Suffolk is a national company with $5 billion in annual revenue, 2,400 employees and main offices in Boston (headquarters), New York, Miami, West Palm Beach, Tampa, Estero, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and San Diego. Suffolk serves clients in every major industry sector, including healthcare, science and technology, education, gaming, transportation/aviation, and commercial. Suffolk is privately held and is led by founder, chairman and CEO John Fish. Suffolk is ranked #23 on the Engineering News Record list of “Top 400 Contractors.” For more information, visit www.suffolk.com and follow Suffolk on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220428005269/en/
Dan Antonellis, 617-517-4232,DAntonellis@suffolk.com
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MASSACHUSETTS
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ARCHITECTURE COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY URBAN PLANNING REIT LANDSCAPE OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE
SOURCE: Suffolk
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 04/28/2022 12:30 PM/DISC: 04/28/2022 12:32 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220428005269/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.