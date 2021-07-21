People are cleaning up from powerful thunderstorms in parts of northern New England, and more unsettled weather is on tap Wednesday.
Summer storms knocked down trees and power lines and caused flash flooding Tuesday evening in parts of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.
A tree fell onto two cars in Burlington, Vermont, and there was localized street flooding in several communities. No one was hurt.
Utility crews were mopping up a handful of power outages Wednesday morning as the weather forecast called for more stormy weather.
More heavy rain and thunderstorms were possible across the region before sunny, dry weather returns Thursday, the National Weather Service said.