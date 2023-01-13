Summit Bancshares, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Nancy E. O’Malley, Esq. to the Board of Directors

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 13, 2023--
Summit Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of Summit Bank, is pleased to welcome Ms. Nancy E. O’Malley, Esq. as a member of the Board of Directors. Ms. O’Malley is currently serving as a Board Member for the Summit Bank Foundation.
Nancy O’Malley served as the Alameda County District Attorney from September 2009 to her retirement in January 2023. The first woman to serve, she is a nationally recognized expert in issues involving violence against women and persons with disabilities, child abuse, and human trafficking. One of DA O’Malley’s passion projects is the creation of the Alameda County Family Justice Center. For over 15 years, the Center has provided thousands of victims of violence with a range of services. It has received numerous awards for excellence and is a model for communities across the country. “We are excited to have an individual who is centered on helping the community as much as we are at Summit Bank. We share the same focus which was the basis for the founding of Summit Bank and continues to be a market which we are pleased and honored to serve,” commented Shirley Nelson, Executive Chairman of Summit Bank and Chairman of the Board of Directors. “We have successfully served the professions for the past 40 years and look forward to serving the many more with Ms. O’Malley.”
“I am honored to join the Summit Bank Board of Directors,” said Ms. O’Malley, “and look forward to working with the other members in continuing to provide the great service that Summit Bank delivers to its customers.”
