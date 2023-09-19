MANSFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2023--
Summit Energy, one of the Northeast region’s premier solar installers celebrated its company anniversary today by formally announcing the donation of a 30kw solar system, worth $125,700, to Interfaith Social Services in Quincy, Massachusetts. Interfaith is a multi service center for families in need on the South Shore. The celebration and formal announcement was held at the company’s corporate headquarters in Mansfield, Massachusetts. Every year on or around September 19th, the day the company was founded in 2016, Summit Energy celebrates Summit Day by exhibiting acts of kindness in the community both domestically and internationally.
At the same time, Summit management selects a famous mountain to Summit each year which symbolizes a key founding principle of the company to reach the topmost level attainable in business and in the way it treats people. This year the mountain selected is Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, Africa. Mount Kilimanjaro is the tallest mountain in Africa, making it one of the seven summits.
“We like to think of Summit Energy as a people company that happens to sell solar. Our Mission to Empower People and Elevate Tomorrow is more than a catch phrase. It means we are here to help each other and better the world we live in,” said Dallin Maw, Cofounder and Chief Elevate Officer of Summit Energy. “September 19, is a very special day for Summit. We celebrate this day every year by announcing one of our most important philanthropic initiatives of the year to mirror our mission of helping people and making the world a better place. We couldn’t be more pleased with our support of Interfaith Social Services which does so much to help so many.”
“We’ve been partnering with Interfaith Social Services for several years now through donations and employee volunteer initiatives,” said Eric Israelsen, Cofounder, Chief Empower Officer of Summit Energy. “This year we are thrilled to donate a solar system which will help the organization save on their electric bills and enable them to divert those savings to helping more people in the community through their food pantry for example, which is one of the largest in Greater Boston, as well as their other life changing programs.”
“This is a transformational donation,” said Rick Doane, Executive Director of Interfaith Social Services. “Right now all of Interfaith’s programs are experiencing record setting levels of demand. Our food pantry, like many others in Massachusetts, is serving 30% more clients than at the height of the pandemic. With the money we will now save from our electric bill each month we will be able to purchase an additional 5,000 pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables for the children and families that we serve. Summit is definitely leading by example: reducing the collective carbon footprint, fostering employee engagement through volunteering, making financial and in kind donations; they are a huge asset to our community.”
Founded by solar veterans Eric Israelsen and Dallin Maw, Summit Energy has expanded its service area steadily and now offers solar and roofing solutions for homeowners and businesses in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Utah and New York’s Westchester County. Through strategic partnerships with the best in the industry of multiple financial, equipment, and warranty providers, Summit Energy is able to customize solar and roofing solutions to meet the needs of any customer.
About Summit Energy: Based in Mansfield, Massachusetts, Summit offers energy-efficient, cost-effective, industry-leading design, engineering and equipment to power homes and businesses with clean, renewable solar energy. The company was founded on the amazing potential solar had to benefit both people and the planet. Yet, the public knowledge of this renewable form of energy was minimal and clouded with misconceptions. Summit Energy set out on a mission to first, educate homeowners on the financial, environmental, and societal benefits of going solar and second, to create the best customer experience in the industry. To date, the company has helped over 4,000 customers save money on their utility bills, reduce their environmental impact, and make the world a better place.
Interfaith Social Services: Founded in 1947, Interfaith Social Services’ mission is to provide South Shore residents with the resources necessary to support a healthy and fulfilling life. Interfaith’s food pantry is one of the largest emergency food programs in Greater Boston. The pantry also distributes hygiene supplies, diapers, pet food, children’s books and operates various initiatives focused on bringing joy to children. Interfaith’s New Directions Counseling center provides mental health and addiction treatment for community members in need. Their HomeSafe program prevents homelessness and provides budget counseling to hundreds of local households every year. Located in Quincy, the organization's Bureau Drawer Thrift Shop is a boutique style store with all proceeds benefiting Interfaith’s programs. Clothing and food donations from the community are always welcome. For more information, or to inquire about volunteering with Interfaith, please visit: www.InterfaithSocialServices.org
