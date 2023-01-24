BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023--
Sun Capital Partners, Inc. (“Sun Capital”), a leading private equity firm focused on defensible businesses in growing markets with tangible performance improvement opportunities, today announced two additions to the firm’s senior management team: Marc A. Keirstead has joined as Chief Financial Officer, while Adam J. Massman has been appointed Chief Human Resources Officer.
“We are very excited to welcome Marc and Adam to Sun Capital,” said Marc Leder, Co-CEO of Sun Capital Partners. “Marc’s extensive experience in financial and administrative management roles positions him well to lead our finance team and ensure our continued success. Adam’s proven ability to help maximize business results through employee engagement, assessment, and organizational health will ensure we maintain our strong workplace culture.”
With more than 30 years of financial experience, Keirstead joins Sun Capital from Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), where he was Chief Financial Officer in the Private Equities Department. Prior to joining ADIA, Keirstead held the position of Director of Investment Finance, Private Investments at Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Previously, he oversaw financial and investment performance reporting, transaction, and control processes at OMERS Capital Partners. Keirstead also held senior roles at companies in the media and entertainment industry. He began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers and Duff & Phelps. Keirstead is a chartered professional accountant, business valuator and financial analyst, and holds a B.B.A. in Finance and Accounting from Bishop’s University.
Massman brings over a decade of human resources and leadership experience to Sun Capital, with his most recent position as Head of Human Resources for Sustainability at Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL). Prior to JLL, Massman held senior Human Resources positions at Rockwell Collins, Kellogg’s and Procter and Gamble (P&G), where he administered several leadership initiatives. Massman earned a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from University of Texas in Austin and a Master’s and Ph.D. in Industrial-Organizational Psychology from Michigan State University.
About Sun Capital Partners, Inc.
Sun Capital Partners, Inc. is a global private equity firm focused on partnering with outstanding management teams to accelerate value creation. Since 1995, Sun Capital has invested in more than 475 companies worldwide with revenues in excess of $50 billion across a broad range of industries and transaction structures. The firm has built a reputation as a trusted partner, recognized for its operational experience. Sun Capital focuses on defensible businesses in growing markets with tangible performance improvement opportunities in the Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial, and Technology sectors. The firm has offices in Boca Raton, Los Angeles and New York, and an affiliate with offices in London.
