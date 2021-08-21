Atlanta at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, at Williamsport, PA, 7:10 p.m.

NFL Preseason

New York Giants at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Los Angeles Chargers, 7:30 p.m.

NWSL

Orlando at Washington, 5 p.m.

WNBA

Los Angeles at New York, 2 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 3 p.m.

Other Events
Golf

EPGA - D+D Real Czech Masters

LPGA - AIG Women's Open

PGA - The Northern Trust

PGA Champions - Boeing Classic

Korn Ferry - Albertsons Boise Open

Tennis

ATP - Western & Southern Open, Cincinnati, Ohio

ATP - Winston-Salem Open, Winston-Salem, N.C.

WTA - Western & Southern Open, Cincinnati, Ohio

WTA - Chicago 125, Chicago, Ill.

WTA - Tennis In The Land, Cleveland, Ohio

Motor Sports

Nascar Cup Series - FireKeepers Casino 400, Brooklyn, Mich.

NHRA - Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd, Minn.

