Sunflower Bank and First National 1870 announce a total donation of $101,895 to schools that participated in their ABC Program for Education’s 2021-2022 school year campaign. Sunflower Bank originated the program in 2001, and since then has contributed over $1.6 million to support kindergarten through 12 th grade education in the communities it serves. Donations were distributed throughout October 2022 by local branch teams.
“Support for K-12 education is one of the cornerstones of our commitment to our communities. Since 2001, Sunflower Bank has given away over $1.6 million through the ABC Program in direct funding to the schools and students selected by our customers. The ABC Program is a truly meaningful way that we partner with local educational and financial literacy initiatives, and encourage academic achievement in our youth,” stated Mollie Carter, Sunflower Bank’s Executive Chairman.
The ABC Program is funded in part based on customer debit card transactions and new accounts opened. Sunflower Bank and First National 1870 customers have the opportunity to select an ABC Program-registered school to support with each qualifying debit card purchase during the campaign. The standard school donation per transaction is $0.02.* This year for the first time, for every new Elevation Checking account opened 11/15/2022-8/31/2023, $5.00 will be donated to an ABC Program-registered school chosen by the account owner. **
In addition, twice a year all bank branch locations participate in a “Pay for ‘A’s” drawing, with a current drawing period underway through December 31, 2022. During this time, branches accept kindergarten through 12 th grade students’ report cards for a chance to earn up to $100 for their A grades. This drawing is open to the general public, and no purchase is required for entry. Five contest winners per branch are chosen to receive $10 for every A, up to a total of $100 per student. As an added benefit, schools that participate in the ABC Program will receive a matching donation if one of their student’s report cards is chosen.***
To learn more about the ABC Program, speak to your local branch, or visit SunflowerBank.com/abc or FirstNational1870.com/abc.
Operating as Sunflower Bank, First National 1870 and Guardian Mortgage, Sunflower Bank, N.A. provides financial solutions to the individual communities it serves. With $7.1 billion in assets as of September 30, 2022, headquarters in Denver, a branch network in five states, and mortgage capabilities in more than 40 states, Sunflower Bank, N.A. provides a full range of relationship-focused services to meet personal, business and wealth management financial objectives. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. First National 1870 and Guardian Mortgage are divisions of Sunflower Bank, N.A.
