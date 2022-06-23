DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 23, 2022--
Sunflower Bank, N.A. (“Sunflower Bank”) and its holding company, FirstSun Capital Bancorp, today issued the following statement related to a recent article published in Forbes:
“As a financial institution dedicated to maintaining the safety and soundness of our banking system and economy, we are proud to partner with law enforcement and other government agencies to combat money laundering, counter the financing of terrorism, and combat weapons of mass destruction proliferation financing.
The Office of Foreign Assets Control ("OFAC") of the US Department of the Treasury provides a highly effective framework for financial institutions to ensure enforcement of economic and trade sanctions based on US foreign policy and national security goals. We appreciate the recognition by Forbes of our contribution to these efforts through the ongoing actions of our Bank Secrecy Act / Anti-Money Laundering / OFAC Compliance Programs in connection with the seizure of a bank account affiliated with Russian oligarch Konstantin Malofeyev.
The Forbes -referenced account became subject to sanctions by OFAC in 2014. Since the account’s subsequent transition to Sunflower Bank in 2017 through an acquisition, it has been our privilege to uphold the responsibility of removing $5.4 million associated with sanctions violations from the financial system. We look forward to a successful conclusion of the current action.”
About Sunflower Bank, N.A. and FirstSun Capital Bancorp
FirstSun Capital Bancorp, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is the financial holding company for Sunflower Bank, N.A., which operates as Sunflower Bank, First National 1870 and Guardian Mortgage. Sunflower Bank provides a full range of relationship-focused services to meet personal, business and wealth management financial objectives, with a branch network in five states and mortgage capabilities in 43 states. FirstSun had total consolidated assets of $5.7 billion as of March 31, 2022. On April 1, 2022, we completed our merger with Pioneer Bancshares, Inc.
First National 1870 and Guardian Mortgage are divisions of Sunflower Bank, N.A. To learn more, visit ir.firstsuncb.com, SunflowerBank.com, FirstNational1870.com or GuardianMortgageOnline.com.
