1st_$14,700, cl $8,000-$8,000, 3YO up, .
|Wdc Cowboys Like Us
|128
|Jc Stolywood
|128
|Mr Izonia
|128
|Eyesa Specialfeature
|128
|Jess Charm
|128
|Bull Believe
|128
|Laynis Diamond
|128
|My Mister Pt
|128
2nd_$22,100, cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up, .
|Cartels Joker
|128
|Starlite Eagle
|128
|Corona de Vado
|128
|Mighty Oaks Magic
|128
|Jessies Jett
|128
|El Tarasco 727
|128
|Uncle Gus Boss
|128
|Patriot
|128
|Gusher
|126
3rd_$14,300, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up, 4f.
|My Last Bullet
|128
|Rf Big Daddys Girl
|128
|Blacks Smuggler
|128
|Gala Party Girl
|128
|Son of Ray
|128
|Valiant Tort
|128
|Streak N Cartel
|128
|Rj Special Chick
|128
|Fs Powerflashdynasty
|128
|Im a Fancy Zorrito
|128
4th_$24,600, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 3½f.
|Candys Martini
|126
|Tempting Violet
|128
|Jessa Louisiana Hero
|126
|Whole Lot of Gumbo
|128
|Gray Interest Gtz
|126
|A Scooter With Sisu
|128
|Maggie May
|126
|Rt Sol Train
|128
|Sparky Kat
|126
|No Star Above
|126
|Smoking Wagon
|126
|Fast Prize Five
|128
5th_$27,300, alc, 3YO up (NW3 L), 3f.
|All Night Hero
|126
|Streakin Candy Man
|126
|Flashy Runaway
|128
|Osberryfast
|128
|Regalo Coronados
|126
|Masterdiamondcartel
|128
|Jessies Allstar
|126
|Borose
|128
|One Rascally Rabbit
|126
|Got Some Gone
|126
|Smith Jerrod
|128
|Eyesa Forrest
|128
6th_$20,400, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 6f.
|Super Hunk
|120
|Thirsty Echo
|120
|Revolt and Riot
|120
|Norwood
|120
|Rocks a Black Suit
|120
|Valiant Charge
|120
|Last Shooter
|120
7th_$26,400, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 5f.
|Dynasty Smoke
|120
|Ts Queen of Sass
|117
|Rollin in Diamonds
|120
|Chippster
|120
|I Am the Juan
|120
|Wealth N Health
|120
|Go for the Laugh
|120
|Caliche
|120
|D C Allied Forces
|120
8th_$33,100, alc, 3YO up (NW1 X), 5f.
|Bonfire Party
|124
|B a Champion
|122
|Hennessy's Squirt
|119
|Artillery Man
|122
|Quantum Bull
|122
|Infinite Optimism
|124
|Hot Charlie
|124
|Mr Gold Man
|124
|Shio
|124
9th_$13,200, cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.
|Speed Seal
|122
|The Pacesetter
|122
|Max a Million Rss
|122
|Unbridled Diva
|122
|Noworriestoday
|122
|Brandistyled
|122
|Feisty Halo
|124
|Arranged Vows
|122
|Royal Queen
|119
|Clubhouse Party
|124
|Zonna
|124
