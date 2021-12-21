1st_$14,700, cl $8,000-$8,000, 3YO up, .

Wdc Cowboys Like Us128Jc Stolywood128
Mr Izonia128Eyesa Specialfeature128
Jess Charm128Bull Believe128
Laynis Diamond128My Mister Pt128

2nd_$22,100, cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up, .

Cartels Joker128Starlite Eagle128
Corona de Vado128Mighty Oaks Magic128
Jessies Jett128El Tarasco 727128
Uncle Gus Boss128Patriot128
Gusher126

3rd_$14,300, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up, 4f.

My Last Bullet128Rf Big Daddys Girl128
Blacks Smuggler128Gala Party Girl128
Son of Ray128Valiant Tort128
Streak N Cartel128Rj Special Chick128
Fs Powerflashdynasty128Im a Fancy Zorrito128

4th_$24,600, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 3½f.

Candys Martini126Tempting Violet128
Jessa Louisiana Hero126Whole Lot of Gumbo128
Gray Interest Gtz126A Scooter With Sisu128
Maggie May126Rt Sol Train128
Sparky Kat126No Star Above126
Smoking Wagon126Fast Prize Five128

5th_$27,300, alc, 3YO up (NW3 L), 3f.

All Night Hero126Streakin Candy Man126
Flashy Runaway128Osberryfast128
Regalo Coronados126Masterdiamondcartel128
Jessies Allstar126Borose128
One Rascally Rabbit126Got Some Gone126
Smith Jerrod128Eyesa Forrest128

6th_$20,400, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 6f.

Super Hunk120Thirsty Echo120
Revolt and Riot120Norwood120
Rocks a Black Suit120Valiant Charge120
Last Shooter120

7th_$26,400, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 5f.

Dynasty Smoke120Ts Queen of Sass117
Rollin in Diamonds120Chippster120
I Am the Juan120Wealth N Health120
Go for the Laugh120Caliche120
D C Allied Forces120

8th_$33,100, alc, 3YO up (NW1 X), 5f.

Bonfire Party124B a Champion122
Hennessy's Squirt119Artillery Man122
Quantum Bull122Infinite Optimism124
Hot Charlie124Mr Gold Man124
Shio124

9th_$13,200, cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.

Speed Seal122The Pacesetter122
Max a Million Rss122Unbridled Diva122
Noworriestoday122Brandistyled122
Feisty Halo124Arranged Vows122
Royal Queen119Clubhouse Party124
Zonna124

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

