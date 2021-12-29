1st_$9,200, mdn cl $8,000-$8,000, 4YO up, 5½f.
|Jazzie Dream
|123
|Smoken Houdini
|124
|U S N Caden
|123
|Hunky Dunn
|123
|Glendora Minecat
|123
|Elusive Accounting
|124
2nd_$21,500, cl $12,500-$12,500, 4YO up, 6f.
|Franks Dehere
|124
|Charlie Comanch
|124
|Flying Falcon
|124
|Desert Danger
|124
|Courage N Order
|124
|Diabolical Ruler
|124
|Hesa Prospector
|124
3rd_$9,200, mdn cl $8,000-$8,000, 4YO up, 5½f.
|Silvers Bling
|123
|Orgullo Mio
|123
|Fantasy Suite
|124
|Tab Me Out
|123
|Seeulatergator
|123
|Whiskey Therapy
|118
|Color Me Gone
|123
4th_$9,600, cl $5,000-$5,000, 4YO up, 1mi 70yd.
|Disputed
|123
|Blue Boy Who
|123
|Divine Favor
|123
|Sharpshootingeorge
|123
|Gorky Park
|123
|McThanks
|123
|Latigo Rio
|123
5th_$10,600, mdn cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO F, 5½f.
|Princess Sugeith
|116
|Diamond Onthe Toe
|121
|Crimson T.
|121
|D T R Debutante
|121
|Bottomsupbelle
|121
|Kate's Warrior
|121
|Way Rite
|121
|Nicole's Tales
|121
|Es Is I Like It
|121
6th_$22,600, alc opt cl, 4YO up, 6½f.
|Big Mac Daddy
|123
|Feel the Berning
|123
|Fabozzi
|124
|Goddard
|123
|Please the Court
|124
|Sky Jumper
|124
|Sunscreen
|124
7th_$10,100, cl $6,250-$6,250, 4YO up F&M, 6½f.
|Nobody Knows Who
|124
|Cityonthenile
|124
|Blue Xchange
|123
|Wages
|124
|Vanna
|123
|Stormy World
|124
|Suzy Q
|124
|McCirca
|124
8th_$42,800, alc, 4YO up, 6½f.
|Storm Bayou
|124
|Strawberry Whisky
|124
|On a Warpath
|124
|Evacuee
|124
|Jet N G
|124
|Diabolical Gator
|124
|West Dawn
|124
9th_$13,100, cl $5,000-$5,000, 4YO up, 1mi.
|Kick It
|123
|Tucker D
|123
|Scotty Who
|123
|McOro
|123
|Dom Strait
|123
|G M Gage
|123
|Aztec Emperor
|123
|Stryder
|123
|Happy Forty Eight
|123
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.