ANSAN, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022--
YBM Gaepo Appletree, an English-speaking kindergarten located in Gangnam, Seoul, known for the educational fervor of its residents, has selected natural SunLike lighting by Seoul Semiconductor (KOSDAQ:046890), a leading global optical semiconductor company.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220828005050/en/
A classroom of Gaepo Appletree Academy where SunLike lighting is installed (Photo: Business Wire)
Appletree is one of Korea’s top-level English-speaking kindergartens offering classes for a small number of selected students. It is well-known among discerning Korean parents for its strict standards for teachers and step-by-step curriculum. The kindergarten always makes sure to provide the best educational environment, and this time they have installed SunLike lighting, which reproduces natural light, in the entire language academy to help correct their students’ myopia.
“With increasing visual media, parents are getting more interested in the eye health of their children, and they are spending a lot of time and efforts on the protection of children’s eyesight,” Director Kim Eun-sook of YBM PINE Division said.“We are very pleased that, through the installation of Seoul Semiconductor’s SunLike lighting, which has been confirmed to be effective for correcting myopia by a specialized organization abroad, our children can study and also have a good time under the natural spectrum lighting.”
SunLike is based on an innovative lighting technology that re-creates natural light spectrum. Seoul Semiconductor has carried out numerous tests with Seoul National University, University of Basel, and Harvard University since 2017 to prove the connection between SunLike and health. In January 2022, the company proved that the natural spectrum lighting has corrective effects for myopia jointly with the Singapore Eye Research Institute (SERI). SERI is a world-renowned ophthalmic research institute where studies on ocular diseases and their treatment methods are made. In the test on the improvement of myopia, lights based on different lighting methods were projected on chicks whose eyes are similar to those of humans, and then the length of their eyeballs, the cause of myopia, were monitored. While the length of eyeballs of the group of chicks that were placed under fluorescent light increased, the length of eyeballs of the group under SunLike lighting were similar to those of normal eyeballs. Myopia is a disease that usually occurs due to the increase in the axial length of eyeballs and indicates refractive error that involves difficulty in seeing distant objects.
Dr. Raymond Najjar who conducted the tests noted in his paper, “It was confirmed that usage of the lighting to which SunLike technology was applied can expedite the recovery of myopia in the test group, and that it is highly important to use light in similar spectrum as sunlight.”
A source at the company said, “During the growth period, children’s eyeballs are also growing. Thus, it is a significant period when either myopia can develop rapidly, or it can be recovered,” and emphasized, “It is necessary to install natural spectrum lighting based on SunLike technology especially in educational institutions where children usually spend much time, such as nurseries, schools, and private academies. If, in the past, the key reason for selection of LED was energy efficiency, now you should also check if it is beneficial for eye health.”
To promote children’s eye health, Seoul Semiconductor is carrying out ‘Our Children’s Eye Health’ campaign with a partner company. To mark the installation of SunLike lighting at Appletree, it will sell limited amounts of Moongkle, a lamp for children’s bedroom, BY THE M lampstand, and Prism lampstand on SunLike’s social network channel at discount prices through September. For further information on SunLike, please visit Seoul Semiconductor’s webpage ( http://www.seoulsemicon.com/en/technology/sunlike/casestudy/ ).
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220828005050/en/
CONTACT: Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd.
Jinseop Jung
Tel: +82-10-5472-8732
Email:jjs8732@seoulsemicon.com
KEYWORD: SINGAPORE SOUTH KOREA ASIA PACIFIC
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HARDWARE OPTICAL CONSUMER ELECTRONICS CONSUMER TECHNOLOGY PRESCHOOL CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY EDUCATION CHILDREN BUILDING SYSTEMS OTHER TECHNOLOGY HEALTH INTERIOR DESIGN
SOURCE: Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 08/29/2022 04:07 AM/DISC: 08/29/2022 04:07 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220828005050/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.