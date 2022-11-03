HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022--
Sunnova Energy International Inc. ("Sunnova") (NYSE: NOVA), a leading Energy as a Service (EaaS) provider, today announced that it will host an Analyst Day on Thursday, November 17, 2022 from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm CST in Houston, Texas, and the in-person portion will be open to invited research analysts and investors. During Analyst Day, observations may be made regarding the company's financial performance and outlook, as well as other forward looking matters.
The event will feature presentations from founder and Chief Executive Officer, John Berger, and other members of Sunnova’s executive leadership team, followed by a live Q&A. The event will highlight Sunnova’s leadership as an Energy as a Service company, current vision, strategy, growth initiatives and focus on future software solutions.
A live webcast of the event will be available on the Sunnova Investor Relations site. Registration and live webcast information is available at the Analyst Day registration page. A replay of the webcast will be available through the Analyst Day registration page within 24 hours after the event. In-person attendees will be able to ask questions live, and virtual participants may submit questions during the event through the webcast platform.
About Sunnova
Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) is a leading Energy as a Service (EaaS) provider with customers across the U.S. and its territories. Sunnova's goal is to be the source of clean, affordable, and reliable energy with a simple mission: to power energy independence so that homeowners have the freedom to live life uninterrupted ®. For more information, please visit sunnova.com.
