Sunnova Energy International Inc. ("Sunnova") (NYSE: NOVA), one of the leading Energy as a Service (EaaS) providers, announced today it will release its third quarter 2022 results after the markets close on October 26, 2022, to be followed by a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on October 27, 2022.
The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 844-200-6205, or for international callers, 929-526-1599. The access code for the live call is 212518.
Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of Sunnova’s website at https://investors.sunnova.com.
