HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2023--

Sunnova Energy International Inc. ("Sunnova") (NYSE: NOVA), one of the leading Energy as a Service (EaaS) providers, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

"Our leading Energy as a Service business model, which is supported by three fundamental pillars - scale, service, and the retention of long-term contracted cash flows - has firmly established us as an industry leader quarter over quarter," said William J. (John) Berger, founder and CEO of Sunnova. "We are rapidly achieving scale as evidenced by another record number of customers placed into service in the second quarter. This impressive customer growth is a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional service and meeting the needs of our expanding customer base. As a result, we are once again increasing our customer additions guidance by 10,000 customers at the midpoint. We are already in the customer contracting phase for 2024, and, given our strong growth momentum, we are projecting 40% customer growth over 2023.

"We are committed to providing exceptional and timely service. We expect our 24-hour service guarantee, currently in four markets and growing to seven by year-end, to reach 70% of our customer base. This unparalleled focus on service further solidifies our position as the industry leader in Energy as a Service, and allows our customers to gain access to reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy solutions.

"Our retention of long-term contracted cash flows, coupled with our growing gain on sale EBITDA businesses such as service and supply chain, creates an environment of increased cash returns, continued growth in net contracted customer value, and strengthened ability to pay down existing debt. We expect to grow our long-term levered cash flows at a brisk pace and accelerate our Adjusted EBITDA growth as we benefit from the increased growth of the businesses that we have invested in. Improvement to our operating leverage will be evident in 2024."

Second Quarter 2023 Results

Revenue increased to $166.4 million, or by $19.4 million, for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022. This increase was primarily the result of an increased number of solar energy systems in service and an increase in service revenue primarily due to an increased focus on direct sales of additional services to existing customers. This was partially offset by lower inventory sales revenue from the sale of inventory to our dealers or other parties.

Revenue increased to $328.1 million, or by $115.3 million, for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022. This increase was primarily the result of an increased number of solar energy systems in service, an increase in service revenue primarily due to an increased focus on direct sales of additional services to existing customers, and higher inventory sales revenue from the sale of inventory to our dealers or other parties.

Total operating expense, net increased to $226.1 million, or by $76.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022. This increase was primarily the result of an increased number of solar energy systems in service, higher general and administrative expense, higher cost of revenue - other due to an increased focus on direct sales of additional services to existing customers, and an increase in other operating expense due to changes in the fair value of certain financial instruments and contingent consideration. This was partially offset by lower cost of revenue - inventory sales from the sale of inventory to our dealers or other parties.

Total operating expense, net increased to $436.6 million, or by $187.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022. This increase was primarily the result of an increased number of solar energy systems in service, higher general and administrative expense, higher cost of revenue - other due to an increased focus on direct sales of additional services to existing customers, an increase in other operating expense due to changes in the fair value of certain financial instruments and contingent consideration, and an increase in cost of revenue - inventory sales from the sale of inventory to our dealers or other parties.

Adjusted Operating Expense increased to $86.8 million, or by $36.9 million, for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022. This increase was primarily the result of an increased number of solar energy systems in service and higher general and administrative expense.

Adjusted Operating Expense increased to $165.3 million, or by $68.3 million, for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022. This increase was primarily the result of an increased number of solar energy systems in service and higher general and administrative expense.

Sunnova incurred a net loss of $100.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to a net loss of $13.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. This higher net loss was primarily the result of an increase in interest expense, net of $32.4 million and higher general and administrative expense. This was partially offset by an increase in interest income of $13.0 million due to our larger customer loan portfolio.

Sunnova incurred a net loss of $211.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to a net loss of $35.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. This higher net loss was primarily the result of an increase in interest expense, net of $119.0 million and higher general and administrative expense. This was partially offset by an increase in interest income of $26.8 million due to our larger customer loan portfolio.

Adjusted EBITDA was $28.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $39.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. This decrease was primarily the result of a lower gross margin contribution from inventory sales to our dealers or other parties and an increase in spending related to higher than expected growth.

Adjusted EBITDA was $42.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $52.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. This decrease was primarily the result of an increase in spending related to higher than expected growth.

Principal proceeds from customer notes receivable (net of amounts recorded in revenue) and proceeds from investments in solar receivables was $39.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $28.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Principal proceeds from customer notes receivable (net of amounts recorded in revenue) and proceeds from investments in solar receivables was $70.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $50.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. These increases were due to our larger customer loan portfolio.

Interest income from customer notes receivable was $23.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $13.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Interest income from customer notes receivable was $43.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $23.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. These increases were due to our larger customer loan portfolio.

Liquidity & Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2023, Sunnova had total cash of $405.9 million, including restricted and unrestricted cash.

2023 Full Year Guidance

Sunnova management is increasing its 2023 full year guidance for customer additions and reaffirming for Adjusted EBITDA, interest income from customer notes receivable, and principal proceeds from customer notes receivable, net of amounts recorded in revenue, and proceeds from investments in solar receivables.

  • Customer additions increases from between 125,000 and 135,000 to between 135,000 and 145,000;
  • Adjusted EBITDA between $235 million and $255 million reaffirmed;
  • Interest income from customer notes receivable between $110 million and $120 million reaffirmed; and
  • Principal proceeds from customer notes receivable, net of amounts recorded in revenue, and proceeds from investments in solar receivables between $150 million and $190 million reaffirmed.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present our operating results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"). We believe certain financial measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Operating Expense, which are non-GAAP measures, provide users of our financial statements with supplemental information that may be useful in evaluating our business. We use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Operating Expense as performance measures and believe investors and securities analysts also use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Operating Expense in evaluating our performance. While Adjusted EBITDA effectively captures the operating performance of our leases and PPAs, it only reflects the service portion of the operating performance under our loan agreements. Therefore, we separately show customer P&I payments. Adjusted EBITDA is also used by our management for internal planning purposes, including our consolidated operating budget, and by our board of directors in setting performance-based compensation targets. We believe that such non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our operating results presented under GAAP, can be used both to better assess our business from period to period and to better assess our business against other companies in our industry, without regard to financing methods, historical cost basis or capital structure. Our calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures, if any, reported by other companies. In addition, other companies may not publish these or similar measures. Such non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Sunnova is unable to reconcile projected Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Operating Expense to the most comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP because of fluctuations in interest rates and their impact on our unrealized and realized interest rate hedge gains or losses. Sunnova provides a range for the forecasts of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Operating Expense to allow for the variability in the timing of cash receipts and disbursements, customer utilization of our assets, and the impact on the related reconciling items, many of which interplay with each other. Therefore, the reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Operating Expense to projected net income (loss) and total operating expense, as the case may be, is not available without unreasonable effort.

Second Quarter Conference Call Information

Sunnova is hosting a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss its second quarter 2023 results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, on July 27, 2023. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 833-470-1428, or for international callers, 929-526-1599. The access code for the live call is 861389.

A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 866-813-9403, or for international callers, +44 204-525-0658. The access code for the replay is 131328. The replay will be available until August 3, 2023.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of Sunnova’s website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Sunnova’s future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "going to," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern Sunnova’s expectations, strategy, priorities, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our level of growth, customer value propositions, technological developments, service levels, the ability to achieve our 2023 operational and financial targets, operating performance, including its outlook and guidance, demand for Sunnova’s products and services, future financing and ability to raise capital therefrom, and references to Adjusted EBITDA and customer P&I payments from solar loans. Sunnova’s expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including risks regarding our ability to forecast our business due to our limited operating history, the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on our business and operations, supply chain uncertainties, results of operations and financial position, our competition, changes in regulations applicable to our business, fluctuations in the solar and home-building markets, availability of capital, and our ability to attract and retain dealers and customers and manage our dealer and strategic partner relationships. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Sunnova’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Sunnova’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to Sunnova as of the date hereof, and Sunnova disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About Sunnova

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) is a leading Energy as a Service (EaaS) provider with customers across the U.S. and its territories. Sunnova's goal is to be the source of clean, affordable and reliable energy with a simple mission: to power energy independence so that home and business owners have the freedom to live life uninterrupted®. For more information, visit www.sunnova.com.

SUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share amounts and share par values)

 

 

As of

 June 30, 2023

 

As of

 December 31, 2022

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

187,331

 

 

$

360,257

 

Accounts receivable—trade, net

 

28,764

 

 

 

24,435

 

Accounts receivable—other

 

114,081

 

 

 

212,397

 

Other current assets, net of allowance of $4,093 and $3,250 as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

 

416,590

 

 

 

351,300

 

Total current assets

 

746,766

 

 

 

948,389

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

4,512,510

 

 

 

3,784,801

 

Customer notes receivable, net of allowance of $98,244 and $77,998 as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

 

3,228,299

 

 

 

2,466,149

 

Intangible assets, net

 

148,292

 

 

 

162,512

 

Goodwill

 

13,150

 

 

 

13,150

 

Other assets

 

957,778

 

 

 

961,891

 

Total assets (1)

$

9,606,795

 

 

$

8,336,892

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

138,843

 

 

$

116,136

 

Accrued expenses

 

105,617

 

 

 

139,873

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

241,968

 

 

 

214,431

 

Other current liabilities

 

94,042

 

 

 

71,506

 

Total current liabilities

 

580,470

 

 

 

541,946

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt, net

 

6,123,923

 

 

 

5,194,755

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

914,277

 

 

 

712,741

 

Total liabilities (1)

 

7,618,670

 

 

 

6,449,442

 

 

 

 

 

Redeemable noncontrolling interests

 

100,081

 

 

 

165,737

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

Common stock, 116,393,942 and 114,939,079 shares issued as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, at $0.0001 par value

 

12

 

 

 

11

 

Additional paid-in capital—common stock

 

1,661,949

 

 

 

1,637,847

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(272,186

)

 

 

(364,782

)

Total stockholders' equity

 

1,389,775

 

 

 

1,273,076

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

498,269

 

 

 

448,637

 

Total equity

 

1,888,044

 

 

 

1,721,713

 

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity

$

9,606,795

 

 

$

8,336,892

 

(1) The consolidated assets as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 include $3,813,101 and $3,201,271, respectively, of assets of variable interest entities ("VIEs") that can only be used to settle obligations of the VIEs. These assets include cash of $43,794 and $40,382 as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively; accounts receivable—trade, net of $11,273 and $8,542 as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively; accounts receivable—other of $486 and $810 as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively; other current assets of $535,309 and $422,364 as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively; property and equipment, net of $3,171,393 and $2,680,587 as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively; and other assets of $50,846 and $48,586 as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. The consolidated liabilities as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 include $72,509 and $66,441, respectively, of liabilities of VIEs whose creditors have no recourse to Sunnova Energy International Inc. These liabilities include accounts payable of $10,870 and $9,015 as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively; accrued expenses of $82 and $287 as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively; other current liabilities of $4,504 and $4,420 as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively; and other long-term liabilities of $57,053 and $52,719 as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

SUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

Three Months Ended

 June 30,

 

Six Months Ended

 June 30,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Revenue

$

166,377

 

 

$

147,012

 

 

$

328,073

 

 

$

212,734

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue—depreciation

 

30,322

 

 

 

23,314

 

 

 

58,519

 

 

 

45,272

 

Cost of revenue—inventory sales

 

26,543

 

 

 

48,967

 

 

 

78,322

 

 

 

48,967

 

Cost of revenue—other

 

31,394

 

 

 

9,838

 

 

 

50,618

 

 

 

17,407

 

Operations and maintenance

 

29,865

 

 

 

7,252

 

 

 

40,604

 

 

 

14,013

 

General and administrative

 

101,384

 

 

 

68,242

 

 

 

202,645

 

 

 

138,465

 

Other operating (income) expense

 

6,640

 

 

 

(7,870

)

 

 

5,917

 

 

 

(14,453

)

Total operating expense, net

 

226,148

 

 

 

149,743

 

 

 

436,625

 

 

 

249,671

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating loss

 

(59,771

)

 

 

(2,731

)

 

 

(108,552

)

 

 

(36,937

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

56,947

 

 

 

24,571

 

 

 

142,554

 

 

 

23,556

 

Interest income

 

(26,292

)

 

 

(13,311

)

 

 

(51,080

)

 

 

(24,243

)

Other (income) expense

 

3,172

 

 

 

(160

)

 

 

3,408

 

 

 

(315

)

Loss before income tax

 

(93,598

)

 

 

(13,831

)

 

 

(203,434

)

 

 

(35,935

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense

 

7,183

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,693

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

(100,781

)

 

 

(13,831

)

 

 

(211,127

)

 

 

(35,935

)

Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests and noncontrolling interests

 

(14,690

)

 

 

27,306

 

 

 

(43,953

)

 

 

40,260

 

Net loss attributable to stockholders

$

(86,091

)

 

$

(41,137

)

 

$

(167,174

)

 

$

(76,195

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share attributable to stockholders—basic and diluted

$

(0.74

)

 

$

(0.36

)

 

$

(1.45

)

 

$

(0.67

)

Weighted average common shares outstanding—basic and diluted

 

116,236,741

 

 

 

114,548,970

 

 

 

115,658,570

 

 

 

114,027,097

 

SUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

 

 

Six Months Ended

 June 30,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(211,127

)

 

$

(35,935

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

67,875

 

 

 

50,807

 

Impairment and loss on disposals, net

 

17,344

 

 

 

789

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

14,216

 

 

 

14,224

 

Amortization of deferred financing costs

 

10,734

 

 

 

5,919

 

Amortization of debt discount

 

7,909

 

 

 

3,705

 

Non-cash effect of equity-based compensation plans

 

14,318

 

 

 

15,596

 

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives

 

8,011

 

 

 

(1,017

)

Unrealized (gain) loss on fair value instruments and equity securities

 

9,328

 

 

 

(14,761

)

Other non-cash items

 

2,441

 

 

 

(25,381

)

Changes in components of operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

89,158

 

 

 

(61,246

)

Other current assets

 

(90,896

)

 

 

(71,994

)

Other assets

 

(98,175

)

 

 

(59,273

)

Accounts payable

 

(38

)

 

 

7,343

 

Accrued expenses

 

(29,876

)

 

 

15,500

 

Other current liabilities

 

13,599

 

 

 

(2,931

)

Other long-term liabilities

 

(7,363

)

 

 

(3,688

)

Net cash used in operating activities

 

(182,542

)

 

 

(162,343

)

 

 

 

 

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(748,152

)

 

 

(380,435

)

Payments for investments and customer notes receivable

 

(517,099

)

 

 

(573,248

)

Proceeds from customer notes receivable

 

80,931

 

 

 

52,653

 

Proceeds from investments in solar receivables

 

4,929

 

 

 

5,620

 

Other, net

 

5,468

 

 

 

1,418

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(1,173,923

)

 

 

(893,992

)

 

 

 

 

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

Proceeds from long-term debt

 

1,760,680

 

 

 

1,239,903

 

Payments of long-term debt

 

(808,564

)

 

 

(348,716

)

Payments on notes payable

 

(1,915

)

 

 

 

Payments of deferred financing costs

 

(21,684

)

 

 

(16,052

)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net

 

(1,049

)

 

 

(3,178

)

Contributions from redeemable noncontrolling interests and noncontrolling interests

 

319,356

 

 

 

177,279

 

Distributions to redeemable noncontrolling interests and noncontrolling interests

 

(18,372

)

 

 

(12,330

)

Payments of costs related to redeemable noncontrolling interests and noncontrolling interests

 

(5,312

)

 

 

(8,172

)

Other, net

 

(6,375

)

 

 

(406

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

1,216,765

 

 

 

1,028,328

 

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(139,700

)

 

 

(28,007

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

545,574

 

 

 

391,897

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

 

405,874

 

 

 

363,890

 

Restricted cash included in other current assets

 

(37,825

)

 

 

(53,842

)

Restricted cash included in other assets

 

(180,718

)

 

 

(101,934

)

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

187,331

 

 

$

208,114

 

Key Financial and Operational Metrics

 

 

Three Months Ended

 June 30,

 

Six Months Ended

 June 30,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

(in thousands)

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(100,781

)

 

$

(13,831

)

 

$

(211,127

)

 

$

(35,935

)

Interest expense, net

 

56,947

 

 

 

24,571

 

 

 

142,554

 

 

 

23,556

 

Interest income

 

(26,292

)

 

 

(13,311

)

 

 

(51,080

)

 

 

(24,243

)

Income tax expense

 

7,183

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,693

 

 

 

 

Depreciation expense

 

35,204

 

 

 

26,067

 

 

 

67,875

 

 

 

50,807

 

Amortization expense

 

7,358

 

 

 

7,297

 

 

 

14,696

 

 

 

14,585

 

EBITDA

 

(20,381

)

 

 

30,793

 

 

 

(29,389

)

 

 

28,770

 

Non-cash compensation expense

 

4,803

 

 

 

4,732

 

 

 

14,318

 

 

 

15,596

 

ARO accretion expense

 

1,153

 

 

 

895

 

 

 

2,234

 

 

 

1,735

 

Financing deal costs

 

501

 

 

 

36

 

 

 

674

 

 

 

420

 

Natural disaster losses and related charges, net

 

809

 

 

 

 

 

 

946

 

 

 

 

Acquisition costs

 

244

 

 

 

1,358

 

 

 

987

 

 

 

2,617

 

Unrealized (gain) loss on fair value instruments and equity securities

 

9,815

 

 

 

(8,399

)

 

 

9,328

 

 

 

(14,761

)

Amortization of payments to dealers for exclusivity and other bonus arrangements

 

1,575

 

 

 

997

 

 

 

2,961

 

 

 

1,925

 

Legal settlements

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

750

 

 

 

 

Provision for current expected credit losses

 

10,848

 

 

 

9,257

 

 

 

21,107

 

 

 

15,914

 

Non-cash inventory and other impairments

 

15,663

 

 

 

 

 

 

15,663

 

 

 

 

Indemnification payments to tax equity investors

 

3,049

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,053

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

28,079

 

 

$

39,669

 

 

$

42,632

 

 

$

52,216

 

Three Months Ended

 June 30,

 

Six Months Ended

 June 30,

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

(in thousands)

Interest income from customer notes receivable

$

23,101

 

$

13,100

 

$

43,189

 

$

23,932

Principal proceeds from customer notes receivable, net of related revenue

$

36,850

 

$

24,781

 

$

65,948

 

$

45,194

Proceeds from investments in solar receivables

$

2,797

 

$

3,822

 

$

4,929

 

$

5,620

 

Three Months Ended

 June 30,

 

Six Months Ended

 June 30,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

(in thousands, except per system data)

Reconciliation of Total Operating Expense, Net to Adjusted Operating Expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total operating expense, net

$

226,148

 

 

$

149,743

 

 

$

436,625

 

 

$

249,671

 

Depreciation expense

 

(35,204

)

 

 

(26,067

)

 

 

(67,875

)

 

 

(50,807

)

Amortization expense

 

(7,358

)

 

 

(7,297

)

 

 

(14,696

)

 

 

(14,585

)

Non-cash compensation expense

 

(4,803

)

 

 

(4,732

)

 

 

(14,318

)

 

 

(15,596

)

ARO accretion expense

 

(1,153

)

 

 

(895

)

 

 

(2,234

)

 

 

(1,735

)

Financing deal costs

 

(501

)

 

 

(36

)

 

 

(674

)

 

 

(420

)

Natural disaster losses and related charges, net

 

(809

)

 

 

 

 

 

(946

)

 

 

 

Acquisition costs

 

(244

)

 

 

(1,358

)

 

 

(987

)

 

 

(2,617

)

Amortization of payments to dealers for exclusivity and other bonus arrangements

 

(1,575

)

 

 

(997

)

 

 

(2,961

)

 

 

(1,925

)

Legal settlements

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(750

)

 

 

 

Provision for current expected credit losses

 

(10,848

)

 

 

(9,257

)

 

 

(21,107

)

 

 

(15,914

)

Non-cash inventory and other impairments

 

(15,663

)

 

 

 

 

 

(15,663

)

 

 

 

Direct sales costs

 

(12,967

)

 

 

(493

)

 

 

(20,564

)

 

 

(873

)

Cost of revenue related to cash sales

 

(11,958

)

 

 

(7,906

)

 

 

(21,303

)

 

 

(13,721

)

Cost of revenue related to inventory sales

 

(26,543

)

 

 

(48,967

)

 

 

(78,322

)

 

 

(48,967

)

Unrealized gain (loss) on fair value instruments

 

(6,643

)

 

 

8,239

 

 

 

(5,920

)

 

 

14,446

 

Indemnification payments to tax equity investors

 

(3,049

)

 

 

 

 

 

(3,053

)

 

 

 

Gain on held-for-sale loans

 

3

 

 

 

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

 

Adjusted Operating Expense

$

86,833

 

 

$

49,977

 

 

$

165,255

 

 

$

96,957

 

Adjusted Operating Expense per weighted average system

$

265

 

 

$

230

 

 

$

532

 

 

$

465

 

 

As of

 June 30, 2023

 

As of

 December 31, 2022

Number of customers

348,600

279,400

 

Three Months Ended

 June 30,

 

Six Months Ended

 June 30,

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Weighted average number of systems (excluding loan agreements and cash sales)

210,100

 

163,700

 

203,800

 

159,800

Weighted average number of systems with loan agreements

109,500

 

50,300

 

99,100

 

46,000

Weighted average number of systems with cash sales

8,500

 

3,200

 

7,900

 

2,800

Weighted average number of systems

328,100

 

217,200

 

310,800

 

208,600

 

As of

 June 30, 2023

 

As of

 December 31, 2022

 

(in millions)

Estimated gross contracted customer value - PV6

$

7,330

 

$

5,875

Key Terms for Our Key Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Estimated Gross Contracted Customer Value. Estimated gross contracted customer value as of a specific measurement date represents the sum of the present value of the remaining estimated future net cash flows we expect to receive from existing customers during the initial contract term of our customer agreements, which are typically 25 years in length, plus the present value of future net cash flows we expect to receive from the sale of related solar renewable energy certificates ("SRECs"), either under existing contracts or in future sales, plus the cash flows we expect to receive from energy services programs such as grid services, plus the carrying value of outstanding customer loans on our balance sheet. From these aggregate estimated initial cash flows, we subtract the present value of estimated net cash distributions to redeemable noncontrolling interests and noncontrolling interests and estimated operating, maintenance and administrative expenses associated with the solar service agreements. These estimated future cash flows reflect the projected monthly customer payments over the life of our solar service agreements and depend on various factors including but not limited to solar service agreement type, contracted rates, expected sun hours and the projected production capacity of the solar equipment installed. For the purpose of calculating this metric, we discount all future cash flows at 6%.

Number of Customers. We define number of customers to include every unique premises on which a Sunnova product is installed or on which Sunnova is obligated to perform services for a counterparty. We track the total number of customers as an indicator of our historical growth and our rate of growth from period to period.

Weighted Average Number of Systems. We calculate the weighted average number of systems based on the number of months a customer and any additional service obligation related to a solar energy system is in-service during a given measurement period. The weighted average number of systems reflects the number of systems at the beginning of a period, plus the total number of new systems added in the period adjusted by a factor that accounts for the partial period nature of those new systems. For purposes of this calculation, we assume all new systems added during a month were added in the middle of that month. The number of systems for any end of period will exceed the number of customers, as defined above, for that same end of period as we are also including any additional services and/or contracts a customer or third party executed for the additional work for the same residence or business. We track the weighted average system count in order to accurately reflect the contribution of the appropriate number of systems to key financial metrics over the measurement period.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted EBITDA. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus net interest expense, depreciation and amortization expense, income tax expense, financing deal costs, natural disaster losses and related charges, net, losses on extinguishment of long-term debt, realized and unrealized gains and losses on fair value instruments and equity securities, amortization of payments to dealers for exclusivity and other bonus arrangements, legal settlements and excluding the effect of certain non-recurring items we do not consider to be indicative of our ongoing operating performance such as, but not limited to, acquisition costs, losses on unenforceable contracts, indemnification payments to tax equity investors and other non-cash items such as non-cash compensation expense, asset retirement obligation ("ARO") accretion expense, provision for current expected credit losses and non-cash inventory and other impairments.

Adjusted Operating Expense. We define Adjusted Operating Expense as total operating expense less depreciation and amortization expense, financing deal costs, natural disaster losses and related charges, net, amortization of payments to dealers for exclusivity and other bonus arrangements, legal settlements, direct sales costs, cost of revenue related to cash sales, cost of revenue related to inventory sales, unrealized gains and losses on fair value instruments, gains and losses on held-for-sale loans and excluding the effect of certain non-recurring items we do not consider to be indicative of our ongoing operating performance such as, but not limited to, acquisition costs, losses on unenforceable contracts, indemnification payments to tax equity investors and other non-cash items such as non-cash compensation expense, ARO accretion expense, provision for current expected credit losses and non-cash inventory and other impairments.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230725599967/en/

CONTACT: Investor Contact:

Rodney McMahan

IR@sunnova.com

877-770-5211

Media Contact:

Kelsey Hultberg

Kelsey.Hultberg@sunnova.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA TEXAS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ALTERNATIVE ENERGY ENERGY OTHER ENERGY UTILITIES

SOURCE: Sunnova Energy International Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2023.

PUB: 07/26/2023 04:04 PM/DISC: 07/26/2023 04:03 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230725599967/en

Copyright Business Wire 2023.

Trending Video

Recommended for you