SunOpta Inc. (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY), a U.S.-based global pioneer fueling the future of sustainable, plant-based and fruit-based foods and beverages, announced today that the individuals listed below were elected as directors of SunOpta Inc. at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 25, 2023 to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are appointed. The detailed results of the vote are as follows:
Name of Nominee
Votes in Favor
% in Favor
Votes Against
% Against
Dr. Albert Bolles
84,302,597
98.48%
1,275,675
1.49%
Joseph Ennen
85,127,053
99.44%
454,388
0.53%
Rebecca Fisher
83,517,485
97.56%
2,062,458
2.41%
Dean Hollis
83,654,413
97.72%
1,831,873
2.14%
Katrina Houde
80,233,107
93.72%
5,275,684
6.16%
Leslie Starr Keating
84,281,763
98.45%
1,297,885
1.52%
Diego Reynoso
85,349,417
99.70%
229,811
0.27%
Mahes Wickramasinghe
84,691,529
98.93%
802,928
0.94%
About SunOpta Inc.
SunOpta (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY) is a U.S.-based, global pioneer fueling the future of sustainable, plant-based and fruit-based food and beverages. Founded nearly 50 years ago, SunOpta manufactures natural, organic and specialty products sold through retail and foodservice channels. SunOpta operates as a manufacturer for leading natural and private label brands, and also proudly produces its own brands, including SOWN®, Dream®, West Life ™ and Sunrise Growers ®. For more information, visit www.sunopta.com, LinkedIn and Twitter.
