Sunstone Community Fund today announced its commitment of $1 million over the next five years to support early-stage entrepreneurship and economic development. The fund, to which donors can also contribute, will allow Sunstone to grow and build upon its charitable giving to universities and organizations that provide training and support to underrepresented founders and advance economic development.
The Sunstone Community Fund is a Donor Advised Fund founded in 2022 through a contribution from Sunstone’s founding partner John Shen. Since then, Sunstone Community Fund has provided grants and scholarships totaling over $270,000 to universities and nonprofit organizations that support early-stage entrepreneurship by implementing programs that provide training, coordinating events and activities that support and promote entrepreneurship, and building the capacity of public agencies to develop vibrant and inclusive startup ecosystems.
“We are thrilled to announce our Million Dollar Pledge through the Sunstone Community Fund, which reinforces our mission to support the next generation of founders and innovators,” said John Keisler, CEO and Managing Partner of Sunstone Management. “Donors can look forward to seeing their contributions elevate startups and grow local entrepreneurial ecosystems.”
Notable grants provided by the Sunstone Community Fund in 2022 include the CSU Community Builder Grant, the Long Beach Accelerator Center of Excellence Grant, and the TiE SoCal Entrepreneurship Grant. These grants served to grow university startup incubator programs, develop tech accelerators in partnership with local governments, and support diverse founders.
Over the coming months, the Sunstone Community Fund will seek donations to grow the Sunstone Community Fund and its impact. Those interested in donating may learn more about the Sunstone Community Fund here. Contributions are tax deductible and will be directed to supporting early-stage entrepreneurs.
About Sunstone Management
Sunstone Management is a diversified private capital sponsor firm located in Southern California that invests in diverse early-stage technology entrepreneurs who seek to build great companies. We believe in the aspirational power of the American economy to attract and inspire investors and entrepreneurs from throughout the world. We deliver new and exciting opportunities for economic growth through the creation of innovative public-private partnerships, and our unique experience across government, education, and private sectors. Identified by Financial Times as one of America’s Fastest Growing Companies.
About Sunstone Community Fund
The Sunstone Community Fund is a Donor Advised Fund managed by the National Philanthropic Trust. It is an important component of Sunstone Management’s vision to advance public-benefit programs that support the development of inclusive and vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystems. The SCF supports a network of universities, nonprofit organizations, and government agencies that develop and implement university-based entrepreneurship programs, early-stage tech accelerators, and advance local economic development through inclusive entrepreneurship and innovation.
