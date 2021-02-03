CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire's Republican-majority Executive Council on Wednesday confirmed GOP Gov. Chris Sununu's nominee to a seat on the state Board of Education, months after he was rejected by the panel when it was controlled by Democrats.
The council, which approves state government appointments, voted 4-1 along party lines to approve Ryan Terrell, of Nashua. He will serve a term that will end on Jan. 31, 2024.
“Ryan is highly qualified to serve in this role and will bring a wealth of knowledge, experience, and an outside perspective to the State Board of Education,” Sununu said in a statement after the vote. Sununu also thanked the four Republican councilors for their vote and “ushering in a new era on the Executive Council that weighs qualified nominees on their resume, not their politics."
The Democrats last year expressed concern that Terrell had not been part of any educational organizations, like a local school board or PTA. Then-Councilor Andru Volinsky also referred to Sununu's pick of Terrell, who is African-American, as “tokenism."