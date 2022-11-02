ADELAIDE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 2, 2022--
Sunverge Energy, provider of an industry-leading distributed energy resource (DER) control, orchestration, and aggregation platform, and ENGIE announced the deployment of a vehicle-to-grid (V2G) virtual power plant (VPP) that will support Flinders University’s electric vehicle business fleet. The project consists of Wallbox Quasar bi-directional EV charging systems, most of which will be aggregated to utilize the V2G services and the remaining to be used for fast-charging EV solutions. The project was developed by ENGIE to demonstrate the commercial application of bi-directional EV smart charging systems in support of the university’s business fleet electrification, microgrid operations, wholesale market participation, as well as wider market adoption. ENGIE received funding from the South Australian Government’s EV Smart Charging and V2G Trials Program as part of the development of the project.
“We’re very excited to partner with Flinders University and Sunverge on this groundbreaking and innovative project,” said Greg Schumann, Director of Transport & Green Mobility, ENGIE Australia & New Zealand. “This V2G VPP showcases the flexibility and reliability that V2X services can provide for fleet operators and grid operators alike.”
In addition to serving the transportation needs of the university’s faculty and students, the project leverages Sunverge’s DER control, orchestration, and aggregation platform to operate in the AEMO market as a multi-service VPP that delivers a variety of grid services including wholesale price arbitrage, peak demand management, and optimization of behind-the-meter generation supply and local demand.
“The electrification of fleets promises to not only decarbonize much of the transportation sector, but also provide new sources of value for fleet operators and the electric grid through the control, optimization and aggregation of DERs, in this case fleet of electric vehicle batteries and solar energy,” said Martin Milani, CEO of Sunverge. “As government, businesses, and other organizations continue to electrify large fleets, this project demonstrates the commercial potential of aggregating and utilizing this new and game changing source of DERs.”
About ENGIE
ENGIE Australia & New Zealand, a joint venture with Mitsui & Co Ltd, is accelerating the transition to a carbon-neutral economy by providing innovative, sustainable energy solutions to households, businesses, communities and cities. We have 1,100MW of low-carbon generation capacity and more than 2,00MW of renewable energy under development supporting the Group’s ambition of 50 GW in 2025. Our retail business, Simply Energy, has more than 740,000 gas and electricity customer accounts. We’re also delivering sustainability solutions to cities, precincts, and universities through our ENGIE Net Zero Energy Solutions team. ENGIE’s trading arm, Global Energy Management & Sales (GEMS) provides long-energy supply agreements, energy trading, risk management and asset management services to business customers across the ENGIE ANZ portfolio.
About Sunverge
Sunverge Energy provides the leading open dynamic platform for Virtual Power Plants (VPP), a grid-aware and dynamic power source built from the aggregation of behind-the-meter DERs (distributed energy resources). The Sunverge real time DER control, orchestration and aggregation platform is unique in providing dynamic multi-objective optimization of services on both sides of the meter, helping customers with intelligent management of their own renewable energy generation and utilities with greater flexibility in managing their infrastructure investments, reducing generation costs, increasing system reliability and meeting their renewable energy goals. Together with the Sunverge Infinity edge controller, the Sunverge VPP platform provides intelligent dynamic near real-time control over decentralized energy resources that is efficient, reliable, and responsive to utilities and their customers. For more information, please visit http://www.sunverge.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102005925/en/
CONTACT: Jared Blanton
Antenna
jared.blanton@antennagroup.com
415.712.1417
KEYWORD: AUSTRALIA/OCEANIA AUSTRALIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: AUTOMOTIVE UTILITIES EV/ELECTRIC VEHICLES ENVIRONMENT ALTERNATIVE ENERGY ENERGY FLEET MANAGEMENT
SOURCE: Sunverge Energy
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 11/02/2022 01:44 PM/DISC: 11/02/2022 01:44 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102005925/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.