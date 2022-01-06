Super Glaze Epoxy Resin Now Available in Pre-Tinted Colors

VERNON HILLS, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 6, 2022--
Varathane® Super Glaze, the pourable epoxy system from Rust-Oleum, is now available in pre-tinted colors. DIYers can avoid the hassle of mixing clear epoxy with messy dyes to achieve the color they want, making their project really pop! Tinted Super Glaze already has color added, so no additional mixing is required.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220106005687/en/
(Photo: Business Wire)
The pourable epoxy resin delivers a high-gloss finish that’s as thick as 75 coats of varnish. It leaves your surface durable, waterproof and resistant to heat and chemicals. This innovative, pre-tinted resin formula makes it simple to achieve beautiful, consistent results with every project.
Super Glaze is ideal for indoor surfaces and projects like tabletops, furniture, bars, frames, craft projects and more. It’s available in clear and these new colors:
- Charcoal
- Classic Gray
- Aged Wood
- Turquoise
- Metallic Blue
Click here to see all of our Varathane wood care products.
About Rust-Oleum
For more than a century, Rust-Oleum has been a global leader in manufacturing innovative coatings that empower do-it-yourselfers and professionals alike across categories including small project paints, cleaners, primers, automotive, industrial, high performance coatings and wood care. Its wide breadth of brands and products include such trusted names as Rust-Oleum®, Stops Rust®, Painter’s Touch®, Universal®, EpoxyShield®, Varathane®, Zinsser®, Watco®, MultiSpec®, X-I-M®, Krud Kutter®, Wipe New®, Testors®, Seal-Krete®, Modern Masters®, Moldex®, Whink®, Miracle Sealants®, Roto-Rooter®, Mean Green®, Concrobium®, and Gator Finishing Products®. Visit rustoleum.com for more information. Follow Rust-Oleum on LinkedIn, Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220106005687/en/
CONTACT: Vincent Pierri
847-997-6294
KEYWORD: ILLINOIS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: INTERIOR DESIGN RETAIL CHEMICALS/PLASTICS OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY HOME GOODS MANUFACTURING CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY
SOURCE: Rust-Oleum
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 01/06/2022 12:00 PM/DISC: 01/06/2022 12:02 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220106005687/en