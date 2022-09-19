DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022--
Super Star Car Wash, a leading car wash operator backed by TSG Consumer Partners (“TSG”), today announced its acquisition of Wave Wash, an express conveyor car wash operator serving the Dallas Fort-Worth (“DFW”) Metroplex. With this acquisition, Super Star Car Wash will have 17 operating locations in the DFW market by the end of 2022 and a growing development pipeline.
Founded in 1997 by Frank and Karen Meneghetti, Wave Wash owns and operates eight express conveyor car washes across the DFW Metroplex. The company’s locations are known for their industry-leading, modern equipment and processes and spotless facilities. Wave Wash team members are knowledgeable, courteous, and take great pride in customer care, combining quality, speed, value, and professionalism with old-fashion service.
“Frank and the Wave Wash team have done an excellent job developing and operating top-tier car wash locations that offer an exceptional customer experience,” said Reza Amirrezvani, Founder and CEO of Super Star Car Wash. “As we continue to execute on our growth plans, we are excited to welcome their talented team, and to bring our membership program sales and incentive model to even more customers across the attractive DFW Metroplex.”
“We are excited to join the Super Star Car Wash family and grow our deep and loyal customer base,” said Frank Meneghetti, Founder and President of Wave Wash. “The team at Super Star Car Wash has proven to be successful, innovative operators that share our commitment to providing high-quality services and experiences to customers and local communities, and we look forward to our partnership.”
The transaction follows TSG’s investment in Super Star Car Wash in December 2021. Since TSG’s investment, Super Star Car Wash has grown from 35 to 61 locations, expanding its presence from two to four strategic markets, including Los Angeles and the DFW Metroplex, and the company expects to open its fifth market in Colorado later this year.
Financial terms of the transactions were not disclosed. Ropes & Gray acted as legal advisor to Super Star Car Wash. Quarles & Brady acted as legal advisor and Ardent Advisory Group acted as sole financial advisor to Wave Wash.
About Super Star Car Wash
Super Star Car Wash is headquartered in Phoenix, with locations spanning across the Southwest and West Coast in Arizona, California and Texas. The brand’s goal has always been to create affordable, convenient, and welcoming locations that customers can truly trust with their cars. Super Star is proud to give back to communities it serves through fundraisers and partnerships with local nonprofits, and supporting a diverse team with career advancement opportunities, competitive pay, and benefits. For more information, visit superstarcarwashaz.com.
About Wave Wash
Wave Wash is a family-owned business based in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, with eight express car wash locations in the area. The Company combines unrivaled quality, speed, value and professionalism with old-fashion service, and its experienced team members take exceptional pride in customer care. Wave Wash provides clean facilities and uses industry-leading, modern equipment. For more information, visit wavewash.com.
About TSG Consumer Partners
TSG Consumer Partners, LP is a leading private equity firm that partners with founders and management teams to build and accelerate growth for best-in-class consumer-facing businesses. Since its founding in 1986, TSG has been an active investor in the consumer industry. Representative past and present partner companies include Backcountry, Canyon Bicycles, Duckhorn, Dutch Bros, e.l.f. Cosmetics, IT Cosmetics, Joe Hudson’s Collision Centers, Mavis Tires, Planet Fitness, popchips, Power Stop, REVOLVE, Revolut, Robinhood, Rough Country, Smashbox, Super Star Car Wash, Stumptown, Thrive Pet Healthcare, and Vitaminwater. For more information, visit tsgconsumer.com.
