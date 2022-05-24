MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 24, 2022--
J.M. Smucker Co.’s voluntary recall of select Jif ® products in the United States has prompted Fresh Del Monte to voluntarily recall fresh-cut fruit and vegetable products containing ready-to-eat Jif ® peanut butter dip due to the potential presence of Salmonella contamination. In response and out of an abundance of caution, Fresh Del Monte is recalling the following products, which were sold to retailers nationwide: Del Monte Apples with Peanut Butter (5 ounce) Peanut Butter Snack Pack (4.25 ounce), Apples and Peanut Butter (6 ounce, and 5.5 ounce), and Sandwich with Peanut Butter Cup.
This recall does not affect any other Fresh Del Monte portfolio items, which are completely safe, and not implicated as the source of this recall. The scope of this Fresh Del Monte recall is very limited as it relates to the company’s portfolio and only affects a few products containing J.M. Smuckers’ Jif ® peanut butter.
Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections ( i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis. Consumers can review the official J.M Smucker Co. FDA press release here.
Products subject to the voluntary recall of fresh-cut fruits and vegetables are packaged in clear plastic containers with a tamper-evident seal and identified with a Del Monte “Best If Used By” (DM BIUB) date on, or before, May 30, 2022. Consumers can identify the recalled product using the information in the table at the end of this release.
Consumers who still have any of these products in their refrigerators are urged not to consume the product and discard it immediately. Retailers have been advised to check store shelves and warehouse inventories to confirm that no recalled product is available for purchase by consumers. Any Jif ® peanut butter snack packs that were packed in fruit snack trays from September 1, 2021, through May 20, 2022, that may be still on hand should be disposed of as well.
Consumers with questions may contact the company’s customer service desk at 305-520-8668 or 1-800-659-6500, Monday thru Friday from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm Eastern Time, email consumers@freshdelmonte.com, or visit its website at https://delmontefresh.com/about-us/contact-us.
Recalled Product Information:
Brand
Description
UPC code
Best If used by
Del Monte
Apple with Peanut Butter, 5.5 oz
717524102393
5/24/2022- 5/30/2022
Del Monte
Apples & Peanut Butter dip, 6 oz.
717524720979
5/24/2022 - 5/30/2022
Del Monte
Peanut Butter Snack Pack, 4.25 oz
717524784698
5/26/2022 - 05/29/2022
Del Monte
PB & J SANDWICH (Peanut Butter and Jelly), 6.4 oz
717524770806
5/24/2022 -5/28/2022
Del Monte
Apple, Pretzel, Peanut Butter Snack Pack, 4.25 oz
717524655011
5/24/2022 -5/29/2022
7-Eleven
Peanut Butter Snack Pack, 4.25 oz
052548683146
5/24/2022 - 5/26/2022
7-Eleven
Celery with Peanut Butter, 4.5 oz
052548682712
5/24/2022 -05/25/2022
7-Eleven
Peanut Butter Snack Pack, 4.25 oz
52548683146
5/24/2022- 5/26/2022
Circle-K
Apple Pretzel Peanut Butter Snack Pack, 4.25 oz
717524716309
5/24/2022 -5/30/2022
Get Go
Apples with Peanut Butter Dip, 5 oz
0030034937706
5/26/2022- 5/29/2022
CONTACT: Claudia Pou
Vice President, Global Head of Corporate Communications
communications@freshdelmonte.com
