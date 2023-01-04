FILE - A row of new Ford Fusions are for sale on the lot at Butler County Ford in Butler, Pa., Nov. 19, 2015. A shortage of computer chips and other parts hobbled the U.S. auto industry in 2022, slowing factories and contributing to an expected 8% decline in sales from the previous year. And although supplies are improving and prices are coming down a little, auto factories aren't likely to get back to full production until next year.