SurePoint Technologies Appoints Mike Suchsland as Interim CEO

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 31, 2022--
SurePoint Technologies ("SurePoint" or "the Company"), a leading cloud provider of client relationship, financial and practice management solutions to law firms, announced today that it has appointed Mike Suchsland, a member of the SurePoint Board of Directors and a veteran of the legal technology industry, as interim CEO of the company.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005669/en/
Mike Suchsland, Interim CEO, SurePoint Technologies (Photo: Business Wire)
Mr. Suchsland has served on the SurePoint Board since 2018 and brings more than two decades of experience leading companies that provide technology services to law firms and the legal community. He currently works with several leading venture capital and private equity funds in the legal technology industry to identify, evaluate and grow companies in the sector. Previously, Mr. Suchsland served as the President of Thomson Reuters’ legal division.
“Over the past four years, I’ve had the pleasure of getting to work with the team at SurePoint and have been impressed with their commitment to delivering value for customers with innovative practice management offerings,” said Mr. Suchsland. “SurePoint is a fast-growing leader in the legal technology field, and my goal is to ensure the team has everything it needs to remain totally focused on serving customers, developing new products and optimizing our existing offerings to best address our clients’ use cases. SurePoint has an incredibly bright future, and I’m excited to see what comes next.”
Concurrent with Mr. Suchsland’s appointment, the Board has commenced a search for a permanent CEO.
SurePoint is backed by Aquiline Capital Partners, a private investment firm based in New York and London investing in companies across financial services and technology, healthcare and business services. The firm had $9.2 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2022.
Jeff Greenberg, Chairman and CEO of Aquiline, added, “We are pleased to have such an experienced and accomplished legal technology leader at the helm of SurePoint. Mike has a history of delivering excellent outcomes for customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders, and we appreciate him stepping into the role of interim CEO following his highly value-additive tenure on the Board.”
Mr. Suchsland added, “As a Board, we would like to thank Tom Obermaier for his years of service to the company. We are confident that SurePoint will continue to grow and thrive under new leadership and appreciate the continued support of our valued customers and employees.”
About SurePoint Technologies
SurePoint Technologies is a leading provider of award-winning enterprise software that improves workflow and maximizes financial performance and profitability for law firms nationwide. Its distinctive cloud platform integrates client management, practice management and financial management for powerful relationship-building and knowledge-sharing capability. With a community of more than 100,000 members, SurePoint continues to transform the legal industry by enabling law firms to unlock higher performance, freeing lawyers of administrative burdens so they can spend more time focusing on their clients and their practices. Learn more at https://surepoint.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005669/en/
CONTACT: SurePoint Technologies
Lydia Flocchini
Prosek Partners
Josh Clarkson / John Perilli
jclarkson@prosek.com/jperilli@prosek.com
KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: LEGAL TECHNOLOGY FINANCE SECURITY CONSULTING OTHER TECHNOLOGY ACCOUNTING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SOFTWARE DATA MANAGEMENT
SOURCE: SurePoint Technologies
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 10/31/2022 04:00 PM/DISC: 10/31/2022 04:01 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005669/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.