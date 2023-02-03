SurePoint Technologies Recognized as Legal Technology Trailblazer by The National Law Journal

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 3, 2023--
SurePoint Technologies, the leading cloud provider of financial, practice, and relationship management solutions for law firms, has been named to The National Law Journal’s list of 2023 Legal Technology Trailblazers. The annual list recognizes companies transforming the legal industry by delivering innovative solutions that improve how legal professionals work.
Mike Suchsland, SurePoint Technologies interim CEO, said, “With the 2022 acquisitions of ContactEase CRM and Coyote Analytics and the launch of Coyote Analytics Cloud, we continue our mission to transform the legal industry. This recognition by The National Law Journal certainly validates the impact of our innovation trajectory and our commitment to making the lives of legal professionals easier and allowing them to focus on delivering greater value to their clients.”
In addition to the 2022 acquisitions, SurePoint recently announced a major milestone in the innovation trajectory of Coyote Analytics with the launch of Coyote Analytics Cloud. The cloud-hosted platform ensures that firms have access to the most current version of the software and their personalized workflows allowing them to leverage Coyote’s robust suite of user empowerment capabilities at any time and from anywhere.
Now in its third year, the Legal Technology Trailblazers list recognizes companies and products that are agents of change in the legal industry. Carlos Curbelo, Vice President, Legal Market Leader at ALM said, “The selection committee was especially intrigued by how CRM tools can positively impact law firm profitability and SurePoint’s role in helping ease the daily tasks taken on by law firms and legal professionals.”
Professionals attending Legalweek New York, to be held March 20-23, at the New York Hilton Midtown, are invited to visit SurePoint’s booth (#3117) in Americas Hall 2 for demonstrations of SurePoint’s solutions: Coyote Analytics, ContactEase CRM, and Legal Management System (LMS).
About SurePoint Technologies
SurePoint Technologies is the leading provider of award-winning enterprise software that improves workflow and maximizes financial performance for law firms nationwide. SurePoint’s solutions integrate client management, practice management, and financial management for powerful relationship-building and knowledge-sharing capability. With a community of more than 100,000 members, SurePoint continues to transform the legal industry by enabling law firms to unlock higher performance, freeing lawyers of administrative burdens so they can spend more time focusing on their clients and their practices. Learn more at surepoint.com.
About ALM/Law.com
Law.com is the industry-leading media platform powering over 18 online U.S. national and regional award-winning legal publications that deliver news, rankings, reports, and strategy all designed with one purpose in mind: to give you the competitive intelligence to prepare for today and anticipate opportunities for future success.
