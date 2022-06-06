Surescripts Names Frank Harvey as New CEO to Lead Company through Continued Growth and New Opportunities to Impact Healthcare

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2022--
Surescripts, the nation's leading health information network, has appointed Frank Harvey as Chief Executive Officer, effective June 27. Harvey succeeds Tom Skelton, who previously announced his decision to retire.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220606005013/en/
Frank Harvey (Photo: Business Wire)
Harvey is a pharmacist and an experienced chief executive and investor and has held numerous senior leadership roles during his more than 35-year career in the healthcare technology, pharmacy and pharmaceutical sectors. Harvey joins Surescripts from ATLS Investments, LLC. where he led private equity investing in healthcare technology companies. Previously, Harvey served as Chief Executive Officer of Mirixa Corporation and Liberty Medical Supply, Inc.
“It’s been a pleasure to work closely with Tom over the past eight years, and we appreciate the many successes that Surescripts achieved under his leadership,” explained Steven Miller, MD, Co-Chair of Surescripts’ Board of Directors. “We are now poised for continued growth and new opportunities with Frank’s leadership at this incredible time in healthcare.”
“Frank is a results-oriented leader with strong operational skills, and extensive experience growing healthcare businesses,” said Douglas Hoey, Co-Chair of Surescripts’ Board of Directors. “Frank combines his unique perspective and depth of experience with a passion for improving the lives of patients and evolving the healthcare system.”
“I’m honored to join Surescripts at such a critical time, and I look forward to working with the team to realize the enormous potential we have to change healthcare,” Harvey shared. “I’m committed to what we do as a company and the new products and services we will bring to market that I believe will have a significant impact on the healthcare system as a whole.”
Visit Surescripts.com to learn how Surescripts convenes healthcare organizations nationwide to simplify how health intelligence is shared—improving care for patients and better supporting those who serve them.
About Surescripts
Our purpose is to serve the nation through simpler, trusted health intelligence sharing, in order to increase patient safety, lower costs and improve the quality of care. At Surescripts, we align healthcare organizations across the nation and give healthcare professionals the trusted insights they need to serve patients. We convene the Surescripts Network Alliance® to enhance prescribing, better inform care decisions and advance healthcare as a whole. Visit us at surescripts.com and follow us at twitter.com/surescripts.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220606005013/en/
CONTACT: Media Contact
Kelly Jeffers
Surescripts
(202) 215-1250
KEYWORD: VIRGINIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY GENERAL HEALTH NETWORKS HEALTH
SOURCE: Surescripts
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 06/06/2022 08:15 AM/DISC: 06/06/2022 08:17 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220606005013/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.