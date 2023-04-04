ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 4, 2023--
Surescripts Chief Executive Officer Frank Harvey will join Dr. Eric Weidmann, Chief Medical Officer of CGM eMDs/APRIMA, Anita Patel, Vice President, Pharmacy Services Development, Walgreens, and Kevin Nicholson, Vice President, Policy, Regulatory, and Legal Affairs, National Association of Chain Drug Stores (NACDS) at HIMSS23 in Chicago, Ill. to discuss how technology and interoperability are supporting evolving care teams to expand access and fill gaps in primary care across the country.
“While there is no single solution to the many challenges facing healthcare today, we have more than 21 billion reasons for hope that come with every exchange of secure patient information among more than 2 million care providers last year alone,” Harvey said. “I look forward to presenting new Surescripts data at HIMSS23 and discussing how our Network Alliance partners are continuing to address healthcare’s shared challenges with shared health intelligence aimed at better, safer, less costly care in America.”
By 2034, the U.S. may face a shortage of up to 124,000 physicians. Due to these labor shortages, hospitals are relying more on contract staffing, resulting in higher expenses. The total expense of contract labor skyrocketed 257.9% from 2019 to 2022.
“We all know that providers are stretched thin and overburdened with administrative tasks,” explained Dr. Eric Weidmann, Chief Medical Officer of CGM eMDs/APRIMA. “To support our providers, we’re always looking for opportunities to reverse the current healthcare industry problem of being ‘data rich, insight poor and action impeded,’ so I’m looking forward to working together with the Surescripts Network Alliance to bring this issue to light at HIMSS23.”
Where to Find Surescripts at HIMSS23:
Breakfast briefing: Opportunities for Evolving Care Teams to Expand Access & Fill Gaps in Primary Care
Tuesday, April 18, 7-8 a.m. at the Marriott Marquis, Level 2, Shedd A & B
Join Surescripts and its Network Alliance partners for networking followed by a briefing and panel discussion to hear how they are working together to simplify health intelligence sharing nationwide. Surescripts will share a new report highlighting opportunities to work together to harness an era of massive change and expand access to care across America, supporting the evolution of patient care teams and ensuring patients are getting the treatment and support they need.
Panelists include Surescripts Network Alliance partners:
- Frank Harvey, Chief Executive Officer, Surescripts
- Dr. Eric Weidmann, Chief Medical Officer, CGM eMDs/APRIMA
- Anita Patel, Vice President, Pharmacy Services Development, Walgreens
- Kevin Nicholson, Vice President, Policy, Regulatory, and Legal Affairs, National Association of Chain Drug Stores (NACDS)
Media should RSVP for the breakfast briefing to kate.giaquinto@surescripts.com.
Speaking session: Interoperability at Scale: Volume, Value Beyond Prescribing
Tuesday, April 18 at 11:15 a.m. in the Interoperability Showcase Spotlight Theater, North Building, Hall B, Booth 7946
Don’t miss our two speaking sessions that highlight the latest advancements in interoperability with speakers Terry Douglas, Director of Product Marketing, Surescripts and Justin McMartin, Product Manager, Surescripts.
Every minute, an alliance of health organizations demonstrates interoperability at tremendous scale – more than 38,000 transactions every minute — across care settings and in almost every electronic health record. But the real value is not the volume, but the outcomes. Explore outcomes and gains derived today from this industry-defining interoperability resource, the Surescripts Network Alliance.
Speaking session: The “What’s Next” In Interoperability Is Happening Now
Wednesday, April 19 at 9:45 a.m. in the Interoperability Showcase Spotlight Theater, North Building, Hall B, Booth 7946
More than prescriptions. More than CCDs. Innovations in interoperability are happening today across payers, providers, and pharmacies. Every stakeholder – including the technology solution — is experiencing the value firsthand. What is happening? What new workflows are making the difference? Learn how the “what’s next” in interoperability is already happening today.
Visit Surescripts anytime at Booth #1851
Stop by to pick up our Surescripts Network Alliance partner directory to see where you can find some of our partners at HIMSS23. Then join us for a networking reception on Tuesday, April 18, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. to learn more about how Surescripts is simplifying access to patient information across health systems, pharmacies and payers, to better inform care decisions, improve outcomes and lower costs.
5 things to know about Surescripts before HIMSS23:
- More than 2 million care providers used the Surescripts network to exchange patient clinical and benefit information more than 21.7 billion times in 2022, reaching virtually every American patient.
- Nearly 700,000 prescribers used Surescripts Real-Time Prescription Benefit in 2022, to save patients an average of $61 on traditional prescriptions and $428 on specialty medications.
- Clinicians exchanged more than 174 million secure, HIPAA-compliant Clinical Direct messages across the Surescripts network in 2022.
- More clinicians and organizations tapped into the Carequality interoperability framework via Record Locator & Exchange, surpassing more than 1 billion clinical documents exchanged in 2022.
- As the nation’s leading health information network, Surescripts exchanged much more than electronic prescriptions in 2022, including patient eligibility and formulary data that informed 4.34 billion care events, nearly 500 million prescription benefit checks at the point of prescribing, and 44% more prior authorizations processed electronically compared to 2021.
Learn more in the recently released 2022 Surescripts National Progress Report.
About Surescripts
Our purpose is to serve the nation through simpler, trusted health intelligence sharing, in order to increase patient safety, lower costs and ensure quality care. At Surescripts, we align healthcare organizations across the nation and give healthcare professionals the trusted insights they need to serve patients. We convene the Surescripts Network Alliance ® to enhance prescribing, better inform care decisions and advance healthcare as a whole. Visit us at surescripts.com and follow us at twitter.com/Surescripts.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230404005315/en/
CONTACT: Kate Giaquinto
Surescripts
(571) 290-6859
Kate.Giaquinto@surescripts.com
KEYWORD: ILLINOIS VIRGINIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH TECHNOLOGY HEALTH PRACTICE MANAGEMENT
SOURCE: Surescripts
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 04/04/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 04/04/2023 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230404005315/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.