DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2023--
On September 8 th, 2023, Dallas-based Surge Private Equity, LLC (“Surge”) announced that it has formed a new strategic partnership with Elite Clinical Network, LLC (“ECN” or the “Company”), an integrated platform currently operating a network of phase I-IV clinical research sites throughout California, Arizona, and Nevada that has completed thousands of studies. The transaction, valued at ~$200MM, closed with debt financing provided by affiliates of MGG Investment Group LP. Advisors included Merritt Healthcare Advisors as financial advisor to ECN, Houlihan Lokey as diligence provider, and BakerHostetler as lead counsel to Surge.
Established in 2003, ECN utilizes advanced industry knowledge, practices, and technology to move clinical trials efficiently from mandate to completion across a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas for pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations. ECN is a leader in rapid protocol patient acquisition and currently operates a dedicated network of 14 research sites, with more in development across the United States. These sites offer a range of physician specialties and a proprietary database of over 100k research study candidates, which is closely monitored by the corporate management team. ECN often satisfies sponsor enrollment goals for clinical trials within six months of activation, which allows sponsors to quickly launch new vaccines and drugs while reducing costs.
Sanjay Gulati, Principal at Surge, said, “We are impressed with the success that management has achieved to date and are excited to partner with CEO David Wilson III to support the next phase of building a national network. With a very high new site launch growth rate, multi-decade customer relationships, strong industry tailwinds, and a significant diversified backlog, ECN is well positioned to continue its expansion as a dominant player in the clinical trial industry.”
About Surge Private Equity LLC
Founded in 2017, Surge is a Dallas-based private equity firm that seeks majority investments in growing businesses with $3-$30MM of EBITDA. Together with its lending partners, Surge provides entrepreneurs with liquidity and investors with higher yields and greater accessibility. Surge primarily invests in companies where the seller will remain in an ongoing capacity.
About MGG Investment Group
Founded in 2014, MGG is a private investment firm that provides bespoke investment solutions to mid-size and growing middle market companies. MGG works with owners and management teams to help build lasting value, address immediate needs, and solve complex situations while seeking to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for investors irrespective of and through market cycles. For more information, visit mgginv.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230908122461/en/
CONTACT: Sanjay Gulati
214-453-2579
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA TEXAS NEW YORK
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES HEALTH OTHER HEALTH FINANCE
SOURCE: Surge Private Equity LLC
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 09/08/2023 04:03 PM/DISC: 09/08/2023 04:02 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230908122461/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.