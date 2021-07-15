AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — A girls home director who was driving a van that crashed in Alabama, killing two of her own children, two nephews and four other youths, wept Thursday at a remembrance where she said religious faith has sustained her since the wreck.
Standing before a crowd of hundreds, Candice Gulley, the only person to survive in the van, cried loudly and said each of the young victims was a “blessing to my life.”
“Whether they shared my blood or they didn't, they were my children,” Gulley said in her first public comments about the wreck.
Expressing thanks for support she's received in the weeks since the fiery pileup, Gulley said she did not have the strength to get through the ordeal on her own.
“I'm not strong. My God is,” she said.
Gulley's appearance came during a service for the eight young people killed when the van, returning to an Alabama girls home after a week at the beach, wrecked during a tropical storm last month.
Outside, a U.S. flag hung from a fire truck's ladder outside the public service, and eight roses sat in vases in the sanctuary of the church where the served was held. A program listed the first names of the victims: Bella, Ben, Dana, Haley, Josiah, Makenzie, Nicholas and Tia, and photos of the young people flashed on a screen.
Michael Smith, chief executive of the Christian-based Alabama Youth Homes, said “Satan took a swing” when the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch van became entangled in the massive pileup on June 19 as Tropical Storm Claudette blew through the Southeast, but mourners won't lose faith.
“We’re here to celebrate the lives of eight young people that are no longer here with us on Earth,” said Smith, struggling to stay composed at times. “But we know where they are.”
The van was carrying eight children ages 3 to 17 when the crash occurred about 35 miles (55 kilometers) south of Montgomery on Interstate 65. A Tennessee man and his young daughter died in another vehicle.
Investigators have not said what happened and no charges were filed, but a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board could be released soon.
Gulley had taken the group to the Alabama coast for an annual trip sponsored by the girls ranch, which cares for abused and neglected girls and is located about 60 miles (96 kilometers) northeast of Montgomery.
An online fundraising campaign brought in nearly $550,000 for the boys and girls ranches in the state after the wreck.