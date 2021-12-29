WILTON MANORS, Fla. — The suspected driver of a 2009 Honda Accord Sedan who veered around a bus and plowed into a group of children, killing two and injuring four others, has been arrested, the Broward Sheriff’s Office announced.
Physical evidence left at Monday’s crash scene at 2417 NW Ninth Ave. in Wilton Manors led detectives to the suspect, Sean Charles Greer, 27. Greer was booked into the Main Jail Tuesday evening, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Greer caused a bit of a disturbance during his first court appearance Wednesday morning. He was led away by deputies after it seemed he objected to attending the proceeding. Court was delayed for about one minute while Greer was taken out of the courtroom.
“We seem to have lost him for a moment,” Judge Joseph Murphy said.
Seconds later somebody told the judge, “Your Honor, he stepped away. He didn’t want to come back before the judge.”
Greer’s court-appointed public defender said he suffers from asthma, depression and insomnia. Greer was ordered to be held on no bond for two probation violations, and was ordered to appear before a judge at 8:30 a.m. Thursday for one of the probation violations.
Assistant State Attorney Ross Weiner said Greer’s Florida driver's license has been suspended since 2016. Weiner also listed several arrests for Greer dating back to 2013, including possession of cannabis, petty theft and driving with a suspended license.
Shortly before 3 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Northwest Ninth Avenue, a city transit bus stopped to drop off a passenger and pulled out to continue driving south. Deputies said the car driven by Greer approached the bus from behind, did not allow the bus to merge into traffic, and veered around it, nearly hitting the front driver’s side of the bus.
Greer then drove the car off the road and onto the sidewalk, the Sheriff’s Office said, where he hit the group of children, who were all related to each other. The Sheriff’s Office identified the two girls who were killed as Andrea Fleming, 6, and Kylie Jones, 5. The others — Draya Fleming, 9; Audre Fleming, 2; Laziyah Stokes, 9; Johnathan Carter, 10 — were all hospitalized with injuries at Broward Health Medical Center.
Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan said Monday that two of the injured children were in critical condition.
After Monday’s hit-and-run, law enforcement agencies released a description of the Honda Accord Sedan, leading officials to the car at 2512 NW Ninth Lane, which the Sheriff’s Office said is Greer’s address. When detectives found the car, its front bumper was missing, consistent with a bumper found at the crash scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The duplex with Greer’s address is in a wooded lot almost directly behind the apartment complex where the hit-and-run occurred.
The Sheriff’s Office Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response detectives found Greer, who confessed to being responsible for the crash, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
A woman answered the door at the duplex on Wednesday morning and identified herself as Greer’s roommate of four months, but refused to give her name.
She said that on Monday, Greer texted her “You don’t know whose car it is.” He told her when he got home “he was hosed,” she told the Sun Sentinel. “He said he hit another car.”
He told her his bumper came off, but “I figured it out,” she said. “When the cops came, I told them who he is.”
Greer is facing two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving death, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving injuries, tampering with evidence, four counts of driving without a license causing death and serious bodily injuries, and driving with a suspended license, according to deputies.
———
©2021 South Florida Sun Sentinel. Visit at sun-sentinel.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.