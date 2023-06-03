SAN JOSE, Calif. — As they searched for a suspect who killed three people and injured five others in a violent spree – stealing cars and stabbing drivers, running over a San Jose couple in their driveway, stabbing a Milpitas man and hitting a person on a scooter — police suddenly realized that a vulnerable target was close by:
The Milpitas High School graduation.
With hundreds of students and family members attending the year-end celebration Thursday afternoon and a suspect with a history of violent assaults and delusions still on the loose, police sprang into action.
“We had a tough choice,” Milpitas Police Chief Jared Hernandez said at a news conference Friday. “Do we end the ceremony, or do we provide some kind of site security?”
As law enforcement officers, K-9 units and police helicopters from Milpitas and San Jose frantically searched for the suspect, squad cars from both agencies surrounded the high school. At 6:15 p.m. — three hours after the suspect stole his first car and stabbed the driver and nearly two hours after he fatally stabbed his last victim inside a Smart & Final on Jacklin Road — 31-year-old Kevin Parkourana was arrested on a Milpitas sidewalk.
“He came out of a vehicle and moved up the street,” Hernandez said, although the police chief wasn’t certain whether an officer or a victim had identified him. With an “overwhelming show of force,” he said, Parkourana surrendered.
The victims were random, police said, and the attacks intentional. Parkourana had a history of mental health holds and criminal behavior and felonies, including bomb-making and threatening a man with a dagger. He was out of jail on active probation during the crime spree. He acted alone, police said, and was arrested on multiple counts of homicide and attempted homicide.
“Given his history, we have to look at where the system failed, if that was the case,” San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata said during the joint police conference.
Parkourana was arrested in January on suspicion of a hate-crime assault after he allegedly attacked a transgender person with a knife, a law enforcement source told the Bay Area News Group. But he was not charged.
In 2021, when police were summoned to the South San Jose home that Parkourana shares with his parents, he told them he was “feeling homicidal” and was placed on a psychiatric hold. Parkourana’s mother told police at the time that she was concerned that her son was “delusional,” talking to himself and was mentally “not there,” according to court records.
Her son “needed to go to a mental health facility because he sent threats to his friends via message,” she told officers. Parkourana also told police at the time that he had been diagnosed with depression.
Also in 2021, Parkourana was charged with a felony for drawing a dagger on a man — who filed a restraining order against him — then two months later faced charges for possessing a pipe bomb and bomb-making materials, court records show.
What set off the suspect on Thursday is still not clear. The crime spree began at 3:11 p.m. on Kooser Road and Dellwood Way, not far from Parkourana’s family home, when Parkourana allegedly carjacked a tan Honda minivan and stabbed the male driver, who was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
Twenty minutes later, police said, the suspect stole a Honda Pilot in a shopping mall parking lot on Hillsdale Avenue and also stabbed the male driver, who was critically wounded. Parkourana then struck a pedestrian before heading toward downtown San Jose and, at 4 p.m., rammed another pedestrian, then stabbed him, according to police accounts.
At 4:12 p.m., police said, he turned onto 16th Street and struck three people in front of a home, killing two of them. Then, heading north toward Alum Rock in San Jose, the suspect struck a person riding a motorized scooter. The victim’s current condition is unknown.
By 4:32 p.m. Milpitas police were responding to reports of a stabbing at Smart & Final. Just after 5 p.m., that victim, aged 27, died at the hospital. By 6:15 p.m., police say, Parkourana emerged from a parked vehicle and was swarmed by police on Arizona Avenue less than a quarter mile from the last killing.
At the news conference Friday afternoon, the two police chiefs and San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan all expressed their condolences to the families of the victims and appreciation for the collaboration between police and astute community members.
“I’m extremely proud of everyone’s efforts yesterday,” Mata said, “as well as many residents who came forward with images and videos to help solve this case.”
Still, the crime spree raises questions about what could have been done to prevent it, said San Jose City council member Pam Foley, who attended the news conference.
“The whole system fell apart for this man,” Foley said, “but more importantly, it fell apart for the victims.”
———
