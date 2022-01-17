North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Windy. A steady light rain this morning with showers continuing this afternoon. High 48F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 22F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.