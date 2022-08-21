LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky State Fair closed earlier than expected Saturday night after “suspicious activity” was reported to law enforcement.
At 9:20 p.m., state police were made aware of an incident in front of the Midway and began to take action to secure the area, according to Sherry Bray from Kentucky State Police.
State police said there were no reported injuries. However, several individuals have been arrested, with charges pending. The individuals haven’t been publicly identified by state police. State police said in their most recent statement that the investigation was still ongoing More information will be released later.
At around 10 p.m., the Kentucky State Fair Board announced a “soft close” of the fair for the safety of guests. Based on information available, the state fair was expected to continue with normal operations Sunday.
No other details were made available about the situation, or what happened leading up to the arrests.
“The Kentucky State Fair is a long-standing tradition of fun and togetherness for many families. It is unfortunate that a few individuals and poor decisions disrupted that. While we are not able to provide details on the police investigation, we are thankful no one was injured and appreciate the Kentucky State Police and our Fair Team members who quickly responded to this incident,” the Kentucky State Fair stated in an update on their website.
