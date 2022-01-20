BALA CYNWYD, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 20, 2022--
Susquehanna Growth Equity (SGE), a leading technology focused growth equity firm is pleased to announce the following promotions and team additions, effective January 1, 2022.
“We are thrilled to announce the promotions of these accomplished, industrious, and dedicated team members,” said Amir Goldman, Managing Director of SGE. “Each one of them has played an important role in the success and growth of our firm, and we are pleased to recognize their accomplishments through these well-deserved promotions. We are also very excited to announce several additions to our investment and Portfolio Valuation Creation teams which we have been investing in heavily for the last few years.”
Samuel Major was promoted from Associate to Vice President. Sam started his career at SGE in 2016 directly after graduating college. He focuses on highly regulated industries, including healthcare, benefits, and compliance technology. He has been actively engaged with MMIT (acquired by a financial sponsor), iContracts (acquired by RLDatix), Evive, HMP, Livebarn, MediSpend, Morning Consult, Perkspot, ProviderTrust, and RLDatix.
Shalin Mehta was promoted from Associate to Vice President and joined the firm in 2018. His areas of interest include SaaS, data information services, and online marketplaces. He works with portfolio companies Clutch, NoRedInk, ProviderTrust, and Seek Now and previously worked on Poppulo, which was acquired by Four Winds Interactive in 2021.
Samara Freschman was promoted to Vice President. She had previously joined Susquehanna from True Search, where she was a Principal in their go-to-market practice. She is a member of the Portfolio Value Creation team and oversees talent acquisition and people related topics for portfolio companies across SGE and SPC.
Dmitri Vaisberg was promoted to Vice President. He joined Susquehanna while receiving his MBA from Wharton. Dmitri is a member of the Portfolio Value Creation team, where he works with portfolio companies on operational and strategic growth initiatives. He has worked with portfolio companies BestPass, Clutch, Field Nation, Livebarn, OrderMyGear, Rentable, Perkspot, and ProviderTrust.
Gabriel Even-Chen was promoted from Analyst to Associate. Gabriel works in our Israel office and focuses on opportunities across all software verticals in the Israeli and European markets. She joined the firm in 2019 and has helped execute investments in eToro, Board Intelligence, Duda, and Famly.
SGE is also pleased to announce new additions to the team – Jack Friel, Osnat Velingard and Tobias Lange joined as new investment professionals. Michael Lyons, Lauren Donato and Julia Geftman joined our Portfolio Value Creation team and will be working with portfolio companies to accelerate their growth and executive hiring capabilities. Former portfolio CEOs ColinDay and Jeff Steinberg, as well as former head of corporate strategy at Credit Karma Rama Katkar, joined as Senior Advisors.
About Susquehanna Growth Equity
Susquehanna Growth Equity (SGE) invests in growth stage companies in the software, information services, internet and financial technology sectors. SGE is backed by a unique and patient source of capital which enables the firm to give management teams and entrepreneurs freedom and flexibility to maximize growth. The firm has invested over $2.5 billion dollars in over 75 companies during the past 15 years, and has portfolio companies across the US, Canada, Europe, and Israel.
To learn more, please visit www.sgep.com.
