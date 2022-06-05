VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 5, 2022--
Coinciding with World Environment Day, BC-based carbon capture and removal technology provider, Svante, has ranked 2 nd among privately owned companies in the Corporate Knights Future 50 Fastest-Growing Sustainable Companies in Canada ranking.
Corporate Knights, a Canadian media and research B Corp has been producing global corporate and fund rankings for nearly 20 years. The Future 50 Fastest Growing Sustainable Companies in Canada features emerging companies whose energy and innovation leaves them poised to be the market leaders in the future. These companies are selected from a pool of 5,115 Canadian companies whose business activities align with the transition to a global clean economy.
"To tackle the climate crisis, we're going to need all kinds of solutions,” says Toby Heaps, Founder and CEO of Corporate Knights. “Luckily, the Future 50 are putting them on the shelf faster than any other companies in Canada. Companies like Svante are contributing to this tapestry of solutions by demonstrating how decarbonization efforts like carbon capture are not only accelerating the transition to a clean energy economy but are also commercially viable across multiple heavy industry applications. Investor enthusiasm reflects this momentum as evidenced by the $147 million raised by Svante last year, a 4,262% increase from the $3.4 million raised by the company in 2018. Svante is contributing to the creation of a more sustainable Canada, and we are proud to recognize their leadership in the Future 50.”
“Being listed amongst the incredible companies that are a part of the Future 50 ranking is a true honour. We are thrilled,” says Claude Letourneau, Svante’s President & CEO. “To be ranked in the top two private companies is a testament to the passion and dedication of our people and the key role our business and carbon management is playing in the fight against climate change, alongside renewables, hydrogen, and electrification. Getting to net-zero is going to take global support from the financial sector, policymakers, and the general public. The media plays an important role in sharing the message that the time to act and scale is now, and it’s great to see our efforts are being recognized in reputable publications like the Corporate Knights.”
The Future 50 ranking is made up of the fastest-growing 25 publicly traded companies (selected based on year-over-year revenue growth %) and the fastest-growing 25 privately owned companies (selected based on growth % in capital raised from two most recent years of fundraising rounds) that earn more than 50% of their revenue from clean energy sources. Corporate Knights’ definition of clean energy aligns with the International Energy Agency definition, which includes energy efficiency.
The Future 50 list includes companies from a number of different sectors and Canadian provinces, providing tangible examples of how a net-zero economy can create an abundance of new opportunity.
About Svante
Founded in 2007, Svante offers companies in emission-intensive industries a commercially viable way to capture large-scale CO2 emissions from existing infrastructure, either for safe storage or to be used for further industrial use in a closed loop. With the ability to capture CO2 from industrial sources and directly from the atmosphere in an environmentally sustainable way, Svante makes industrial-scale carbon capture and carbon removal a reality. Svante’s Board of Directors includes Nobel Laureate and former Secretary of Energy, Steven Chu.
