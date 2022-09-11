Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson took a narrow lead in exit polls, indicating she could secure another four-year term in office and hold off a late surge by an anti-immigration party that’s eroded the dominance of her Social Democrats.
The ruling party and smaller peers that have said they could support another Andersson-led Cabinet garnered 50.6% versus 48% for the opposition bloc that includes the nationalist Sweden Democrats, according to an exit poll by broadcaster TV4. Another survey, by public broadcaster SVT, put Andersson’s camp ahead by 0.6 percentage points at 49.8%.
With exit polls showing a relatively close race in the Nordic nation, political leaders will be watching through the night as the results trickle in. While Andersson’s party is set to remain the biggest in parliament, the Sweden Democrats are headed for their best result ever, likely coming in second. Led by Jimmie Akesson, the Sweden Democrats have campaigned on a promise to “make Sweden safe again,” by introducing longer prison sentences and reducing immigration to a minimum, as well as supporting the construction of new nuclear reactors.
The gains by Swedish nationalists are emblematic of a broader shift in European politics. While French President Emmanuel Macron’s alliance remained the largest bloc in the April legislative election, the far-right National Rally fared much better than expected. Italy’s right-wing Brothers of Italy party, whose roots stretch back to Italy’s post-fascist movement, leads the right-wing coalition that looks poised for a landslide win in the Sept. 25 elections. according to the latest opinion polls.
Andersson, 55, has pledged to expand the police force as part of efforts to curb a wave of gang-related gun violence, to compensate consumers and companies hurt by soaring electricity costs and ban profit-taking from Sweden’s private schools. Since taking office late last year, her approval ratings have been consistently high, which helped her party secure its position as Sweden’s largest.
If Andersson wins, she will still face a daunting task of crafting an agenda that her supporters could agree on. Her potential allies span the gamut from former communists of the Left Party to the free-market Center Party, which is dead set on keeping the leftists out of the cabinet.
After the 2018 election, it took four months for Andersson’s predecessor, Stefan Lofven, to form a government as the nation’s traditional political blocs imploded following the emergence of the Sweden Democrats, which fragmented the electoral landscape.
The largest Nordic nation, at the top of most global welfare rankings, sought to be a safe haven in the recent decades by taking in waves of immigrants. Parties across the political spectrum have taken a tougher stand on migrants after Europe’s refugee crisis in 2015.
While the nationalist party’s emergence tracked the country’s growing difficulties of integrating immigrants, gang-related violence and crime has taken over in past years as the driver of the Sweden Democrats’ support.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
