1st_$4,900, , 2YO, , clear.
|5 (5) Zoomin Jess (C.Aguirre-Erives)
|3.40
|2.20
|2.60
|3 (3) The Revenant Hawk (G.Vera)
|2.80
|3.60
Off 3:01. Time 1:20.90. Fast. Also Ran_Lt Zoey, Gg Skeeter Boy, Lil Miss Gambler, Dark Move, Fdf Oughta Be Famous. $1 Exacta (5-3) paid $2.50. $0.1 Superfecta (5-3-4-1) paid $27.32. $0.5 Trifecta (5-3-4) paid $20.85.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
2nd_$4,900, , 2YO, , clear.
|2 (2) Er Movin Pappa (J.Dominguez)
|10.40
|6.00
|3.60
|1 (1) Jcic Headliner (G.Vera)
|8.80
|4.60
|7 (7) Cartels Favorite Gal (E.Ramerez)
|4.00
Off 3:26. Time 1:21.46. Fast. Also Ran_Ocean Deep, Page Pro, Racy Gracee, Jr Divine Dynasty, Cd Gloocketta. dq_Cd Gloocketta (2-8). Daily Double (5-2) paid $123.20. $1 Exacta (2-1) paid $29.20. $0.1 Superfecta (2-1-ALL-ALL) paid $3.54. $0.5 Trifecta (2-1-ALL) paid $25.35.
3rd_$6,200, cl, 3YO up F&M, 3½f, clear.
|4 (3) Jn Movin Creek (J.Valenzuela)
|3.80
|No Tix
|No Tix
Off 3:51. Time 1:76.98. Fast. Scratched_Sb Dosey Doe. Also Ran_Jess Ya Please. $1 Exacta (4-1) paid $2.60. $0.5 Trifecta (4-1-3) paid $1.75.
4th_$6,400, alc, 3YO up, 3½f, clear.
|6 (5) Political Bedlam (C.Aguirre-Erives)
|4.60
|2.40
|No Tix
|5 (4) Wind River Version (E.Ramirez)
|25.00
|No Tix
Off 4:12. Time 1:73.79. Fast. Scratched_Eye On Chicks. Also Ran_There Goes My Girl, Zoomin Brindis. $1 Exacta (6-5) paid $155.30. $0.1 Superfecta (6-5-4-3) paid $37.80. $0.5 Trifecta (6-5-4) paid $64.60.
5th_$6,700, alc, 3YO up F&M, 3f, clear.
|6 (6) Duck Dash N Go (D.Carrillo)
|8.40
|2.40
|3.20
|5 (5) Makin Candy (J.Dominguez)
|3.40
|3.20
Off 4:35. Time 1:54.20. Fast. Also Ran_Jess One, A Trace of Lane, Cady Shack Creek. $1 Exacta (6-5) paid $5.40. $0.1 Superfecta (6-5-4-1) paid $36.87. $0.5 Trifecta (6-5-4) paid $16.50.
6th_$5,800, cl, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, clear.
|3 (3) Hobbs Hope (T.Lusk)
|4.80
|3.00
|No Tix
|4 (4) Lovely Linda (J.Bobroff)
|2.80
|No Tix
Off 4:59. Time 1:08.74. Fast. Also Ran_Shawtay, Recompense. Daily Double (6-3) paid $9.00. $1 Exacta (3-4) paid $12.40. $0.1 Superfecta (3-4-1-5) paid $27.75. $0.5 Trifecta (3-4-1) paid $28.15. Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable. TOT $.
