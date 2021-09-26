6th-$15,000, , 2-Year-Olds , Three Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 3:12. Good. flew from gates

Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:55.470.

Trainer: Rick Hillstead

Winner: BR G, 2, by Dustin Pro-Pritzis Diamond Lil

Scratched: Legendary Divo.

HorseWgtPPStrtStrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Diamond Dusting124611-nk1-¾J. Bobroff5.203.202.601.60
Vvr Black Mountain126322-¾2-1½D. Jimenez4.002.803.20
Roxy Moves131743-hd3-noU. Dominguez5.206.30
Outlaw Girl Josie130954-hd4-nkJ. Dominguez8.00
Murphy Beach131575-½5-1J. Virgen18.60
Eyesa Special Lynx131866-hd6-1½L. Peralta38.30
Rockin the Winds124287-½7-1¼S. Larsen16.80
Bdr Slew130198-18-2T. Lusk6.90
Up a Creek1304399G. Vera7.50

$1 Exacta (7-3) paid $9.10; Quinella (3-7) paid $8.00; $0.1 Superfecta (7-3-8-10) paid $16.76; $0.5 Trifecta (7-3-8) paid $18.55;

