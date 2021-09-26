6th-$15,000, , 2-Year-Olds , Three Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 3:12. Good. flew from gates
Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:55.470.
Trainer: Rick Hillstead
Winner: BR G, 2, by Dustin Pro-Pritzis Diamond Lil
Scratched: Legendary Divo.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Diamond Dusting
|124
|6
|1
|1-nk
|1-¾
|J. Bobroff
|5.20
|3.20
|2.60
|1.60
|Vvr Black Mountain
|126
|3
|2
|2-¾
|2-1½
|D. Jimenez
|4.00
|2.80
|3.20
|Roxy Moves
|131
|7
|4
|3-hd
|3-no
|U. Dominguez
|5.20
|6.30
|Outlaw Girl Josie
|130
|9
|5
|4-hd
|4-nk
|J. Dominguez
|8.00
|Murphy Beach
|131
|5
|7
|5-½
|5-1
|J. Virgen
|18.60
|Eyesa Special Lynx
|131
|8
|6
|6-hd
|6-1½
|L. Peralta
|38.30
|Rockin the Winds
|124
|2
|8
|7-½
|7-1¼
|S. Larsen
|16.80
|Bdr Slew
|130
|1
|9
|8-1
|8-2
|T. Lusk
|6.90
|Up a Creek
|130
|4
|3
|9
|9
|G. Vera
|7.50
$1 Exacta (7-3) paid $9.10; Quinella (3-7) paid $8.00; $0.1 Superfecta (7-3-8-10) paid $16.76; $0.5 Trifecta (7-3-8) paid $18.55;
