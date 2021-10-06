DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2021--
Swimlane today announced the launch of its comprehensive Medley Partner Program strategically designed to foster collaboration, drive enablement and facilitate financial empowerment for partners. The program takes a thoughtful approach, leveraging individualized subprograms to address three primary partner groups: Technology Alliances, Advisory Alliances and Value Added Resellers. Together, these three programs combine to remove barriers for companies of all sizes seeking to unlock the power of security automation.
Technology Alliances Program - driving technology and use case integration
Swimlane’s Technology Alliances Program delivers ‘out-of-the-box’ integration and interoperability through features like security products integration, interoperability testing, and deep technology collaboration. Inaugural members of the Technology Alliances Program include Elastic and Recorded Future.
“Swimlane is an important component of the Elastic ecosystem,” said Nate Fick, General Manager of Security, Elastic. “We are committed to deepening the partnership between Elastic Security and Swimlane to deliver the best integrated product experience to customers.”
Advisory Alliances Program - Harnessing proven industry best-practices
Backed by two of the world’s most recognized consultancy firms, Advisory Alliances will transform industry best practices into deliverable automation through co-solution development, use case collaboration and joint go-to-market solution creation.
Value Added Reseller Program - Collaborating to delivery market-ready solutions
The Value Added Reseller Program, already boasting 30+ strategic partners including Guidepoint and Optiv, will help develop market-ready solution bundles that reduce time-to-value, including pre-bundled solutions, and delivery and integration services.
“In today’s world of evolving threats, automation enables us to rapidly respond to cyber-attacks protecting our clients from breaches,” said Chad Hayden, founder and chief strategy officer for Pareto Cyber. “Our partnership accelerates the value our clients can achieve through Swimlane’s innovative low-code automation platform. Together, we are driving adoption of automation not only for security but for the enterprise as well.”
“Swimlane’s industry-leading security automation platform has consistently enabled our customers to implement use cases that help them achieve their specific security goals.” commented Mike Kay, senior vice president of business development, Swimlane. “The announcement of the Swimlane Medley Partner Program, in conjunction with the new Swimlane Cloud offering, creates significant new market opportunities for our partners, and delivers extended value to our customers by enabling new use cases previously not possible.”
As part of the of the program’s enablement framework, Swimlane eases pathways to market for partners through a comprehensive set of enablement tools including Use Case Development Tool Kits, Sales Playbook planning, Persona-based selling tools, ROI Modeling, out-of-the-box campaign aides, and more - enabling partners to rapidly develop technical and go-to-market strength.
The Swimlane Partner Program was launched today in conjunction with the global launch of Swimlane Cloud, the first low-code security automation platform in the industry, delivering a new way for security teams to experience the industry’s most robust security automation software.
About Swimlane
Swimlane is the leader in cloud-scale, low-code security automation. Supporting use cases beyond SOAR, Swimlane improves the ease with which security teams can overcome process and data fatigue, as well as chronic staffing shortages. Swimlane unlocks the potential of automation beyond the SOC by delivering a low-code platform that serves as the system of record for the entire security organization and enables anyone within the organization to contribute their knowledge and expertise to the protection of the organization. For more information, visit swimlane.com.
