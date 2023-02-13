BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 13, 2023--
Swimlane, the low-code security automation company, today announced its recognition across three Gartner ® reports, including the Market Guide for Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) Solutions, 2022 Hype Cycle™ for Security Operations, and Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Security. Broadly speaking, the reports highlight the significance of security automation and low-code technologies in addressing the pervasive cybersecurity challenges organizations face today.
Swimlane believes that its representation in these reports highlights the efficacy of its Turbine security automation platform in unifying security operations and empowering teams to keep pace with alerts, emerging threats and complex security processes. Swimlane Turbine transcends traditional SOAR by capturing hard-to-reach telemetry to expand actionability closer to the point of threat inception.
According to Gartner, “security and risk management leaders should consider using SOAR tools in their security operations to improve security operations efficiency and efficacy.” 1
Market Guide for Security Orchestration, Automation and Response Solutions
The guide highlights that “Gartner clients continue to see problems with their environments where they have alert fatigue exacerbated further by complexity and duplication of tools. In principle, automation continues to show promise to assist with many of these persistent issues. SOAR solutions are primarily adopted to create consistency in security processes and improve threat detection and response by providing context enrichment and improving downstream prioritization.” 1
Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Security
This report highlights the growing need for simplified security frameworks as the complexity of security operations continues to grow. It states that “low-code/no-code security frameworks represent the ability to easily integrate security functionality within existing products and workflows. These tools provide a framework from which critical security functions can be seamlessly added into an existing product (such as a mobile application) or to automate SOC workflows (such as case management). The solutions typically provide a cloud-based development environment into which existing products and workflows can easily be integrated to. This helps achieve high-quality results with relatively low skill in a matter of hours versus what would have previously required significant domain expertise and taken days or weeks.” 3
2022 Hype Cycle for Security Operations
According to the report, “SOAR tools are flexible and can be applied to various security operations centers (SOCs) and broader SecOps use cases. SOAR can improve the process and execution speed of repetitive tasks that often torment SOCs, especially in tasks that consume time and require little human expertise. This frees teams to spend more time on critical tasks and activities.” 2
“Automation is now the key to upscaling security operations,” said Tony Thompson, chief marketing officer for Swimlane. “We believe our inclusion in these Gartner reports validates the importance of low-code security automation. Our platform provides a system of record that enables automation in and outside the SOC. This helps today’s organizations address the challenges that stem from the current security staffing shortage, complex security environments and a constantly growing attack surface.”
About Swimlane
Swimlane is the leader in low-code security automation. The Swimlane Turbine platform unifies security operations in-and-beyond the SOC into a single system of record that helps reduce process and data fatigue, while helping security leaders overcome chronic staffing shortages and more-easily quantify business value and the efficacy of security operations. Learn more at swimlane.com.
