CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022--
Swirltex Inc. ("Swirltex") has been recognized as one of the Foresight 50, a list of Canada’s most investable cleantech ventures selected by Foresight Canada. Swirltex was chosen because of their ability to support the world’s increasing water needs by treating the toughest wastewater streams to reuse quality. Swirltex’s patented technology is revolutionary in the water treatment industry, with their process of separating contaminants from the water based on buoyancy. Swirltex celebrated the award at the second annual Foresight 50 showcase.
"On behalf of the Swirltex team, we are honoured to be recognized as one of Foresight’s 50 most investable Canadian cleantech ventures. At Swirltex, we offer solutions to help empower industry and municipalities to recycle and reuse their wastewater," said Rob Budianto, Chief Executive Officer of Swirltex. "Our technology has the ability to provide clean and consistent water quality while treating some of the most difficult wastewaters, contributing to our vision of net-zero wasted water. We are proud to be recognized alongside this group of incredible Canadian cleantech companies."
ABOUT FORESIGHT
Foresight is Canada’s cleantech accelerator. They connect innovators, industry investors, government, and academia to address the climate crisis and support the global transition to clean technology. Foresight highlights organizations actively working toward a net-zero future. Foresight Canada recognizes Canada’s 50 most investable cleantech ventures. The Foresight 50 program is powered by Gowling WLG with support from BDC’s Climate Tech Fund II, Canada’s Clean50 Awards Program, Copoint, Invest Vancouver, Platform Calgary, Simon Fraser University, and Vancity Community Investment Bank.
ABOUT SWIRLTEX
Swirltex Inc., headquartered in Calgary, AB, Canada, is a clean technology company that specializes in water treatment. Swirltex’s technology is a buoyancy-enhanced membrane filtration process that treats challenging wastewater streams at higher throughput, lower energy consumption, and in a broader range of climates. This patented process can use membranes in applications where conventional membranes cannot be successfully applied. Swirltex’s process allows them to provide wastewater treatment solutions with smaller footprints and fewer annual maintenance requirements. Swirltex’s primary client base is heavy industrial applications, which include coal and mining markets, oil and gas processes, municipal lagoons, and unconventional lithium extraction.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005036/en/
CONTACT: Rob Budianto
Chief Executive Officer
Email:rbudianto@swirltex.com
Phone: (403) 604-9227
KEYWORD: NORTH AMERICA CANADA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: GREEN TECHNOLOGY ALTERNATIVE ENERGY ENERGY ENVIRONMENT SUSTAINABILITY
SOURCE: Swirltex Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 12/08/2022 12:00 PM/DISC: 12/08/2022 12:00 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005036/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.