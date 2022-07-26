Swisslog Healthcare Appoints CEO Cory Kwarta to TransLogic Board

BROOMFIELD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022--
The Board of Directors of Swisslog Healthcare on April 1 appointed its CEO, Cory Kwarta, as a member of the Board of Directors. TRANSLOGIC CORPORATION D/B/A Swisslog Healthcare is a leading supplier in healthcare technology combining pharmacy and transport automation. Additionally, Cory was appointed on April 1 to serve as a member on the Translogic Limited Board of Directors, the legal entity in Canada. In this role, Kwarta will be entrusted with the success and strategic direction of the entire organization.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005216/en/
Cory Kwarta, CEO at Swisslog Healthcare (Photo: Business Wire)
Cory Kwarta was recently named CEO Swisslog Healthcare TransLogic and previously served as the North American president for Swisslog Healthcare. These progressive actions come on the heels of the organization updating its global management structure within the KUKA Group -- a leading global supplier of intelligent automation solutions.
For the past 10 years, Kwarta has served Swisslog Healthcare in various leadership positions. He has a bachelor’s degree in systems engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Denver.
About Swisslog Healthcare
Swisslog Healthcare provides integrated medication supply chain solutions to hospitals and health systems to assist providers in treating patients across the continuum of care. Integrating transport and pharmacy automation, value-added services, and intelligent software, Swisslog Healthcare enables healthcare providers to respond to patient’s needs quickly and with greater accuracy. The company minimizes many sources of operational waste, so providers achieve higher levels of productivity to impact the well-being of patients in positive ways. For more information, visit www.swisslog-healthcare.com.
Swisslog Healthcare is a member of the KUKA Group, a leading global supplier of intelligent automation solutions. For more information, visit www.kuka.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005216/en/
CONTACT: Lysa Fitzhugh
10 to 1 Public Relations
480-468-3349
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA COLORADO
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HOSPITALS TRANSPORT OTHER HEALTH HEALTH PHARMACEUTICAL GENERAL HEALTH LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT RETAIL SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT
SOURCE: Swisslog Healthcare
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 07/26/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 07/26/2022 08:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005216/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.