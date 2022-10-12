NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022--
Switch Automation, a global technology company for digitizing and decarbonizing buildings, has announced the launch of a freemium energy benchmarking solution for global building portfolios. This move in the industry aims to democratize access to building performance data and accelerate decarbonization of the built environment during a time when building owners and operators are under increased regulatory and shareholder pressure to meet ESG and net-zero goals within tight time frames.
Switch Automation’s Portfolio Benchmarking Basics is an interactive portfolio management tool that lets users view energy data to identify underperforming buildings to target energy efficiency improvements. Users can bring in up to 20 utility bills to build a reserve of historical energy data and quickly identify opportunities and threats to target energy reductions and meet ESG and corporate net-zero goals.
"The industry is well-aware of the magnitude of impact decarbonizing buildings has, but there are two major challenges – cost and change. Doing things the way they've always been done means some landlords have decided to pay penalties rather than address energy improvements. That means, today there is a higher cost than ever of doing nothing," explains Deb Noller, CEO and Co-Founder of Switch Automation. "We understand this hesitation is rooted in low energy costs compared to the upfront costs for overcoming change. That's what we aim to address by opening up access to Switch's energy benchmarking. We can help the building owners and operators meet sustainability goals while also future-proofing their operations and saving them money."
In response to the passing of the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, Australia's federally mandated NABERS ratings, the introduction of NABERS into the UK, the EU Taxonomy, and various other geographical decarbonization commitments, building owners and operators are increasingly investing in energy efficiency and digital portfolio management to more proactively address building performance.
What’s Included in Portfolio Benchmarking Basic:
- Comprehensive data analysis
- Benchmarking and sustainability dashboards
- Infinite utility uploads and calculations
- "Next step” visualizations
Since launching the world’s first cloud-hosted operation platform in 2012, Switch's technology has been deployed across asset portfolios in the United States, Canada, Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, and South Korea, helping buildings optimize energy efficiency and services and improving occupant comfort and brand equity while reducing operating expenses. Switch drives improvement in Net Operating Income (NOI) while lowering building emissions. Switch has set an ambitious goal to save over 1 million tons of carbon from their clients’ buildings.
Switch Automation is launching freemium Portfolio Benchmarking Basics platform at CREtech New York 2022, which brings together the world’s leading community of professionals devoted to technological innovation in the real estate sector. Building owners and operators can schedule a demo today here.
About Switch
Switch Automation is a global technology company that helps property owners and facility managers reduce operating costs, improve energy efficiency and deliver exceptional occupant satisfaction. Our comprehensive smart building platform integrates with traditional building systems as well as Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to analyze, automate and control assets in real-time. We serve enterprise customers and partners in a variety of industries including financial services, retail, grocery, commercial real estate and more. Learn how Switch Automation creates technology to bring people and planet to the center of building operations at www.switchautomation.com.
